66degrees Promotes Bethany Cook to Chief Delivery Officer

CHICAGO, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 66degrees, a Google Cloud Premier Partner, has announced the promotion of Bethany Cook from VP of Professional Services and Delivery to Chief Delivery Officer.

In her new role, Cook is responsible for establishing the company's new services capabilities, growing existing practices and services, and ensuring 66degrees delivers its clients with the highest quality service, on time, and within budget while exceeding client expectations.

Bethany Cook, Chief Delivery Officer of 66degrees

Cook's promotion comes soon after the company's rebrand from Cloudbakers | Qwinix to 66degrees. The merger enables the company to communicate its continued dedication to providing services for both Google Cloud Platform and Google Workspace across client cloud lifecycles and delivering the top services that clients need most.

After joining the company in 2021 as the VP of Professional Services and Delivery, Cook quickly identified the need and opportunity to level up the company's Professional Services organization. She played a pivotal role in the merger, leading the team through rebranding, while simultaneously growing the delivery team and its capabilities, providing energy and practice area alignment.

"Bethany's ability to successfully steer our teams through such a significant moment in our history is a true testament to her professionalism and technical prowess," says Matt Kestian, CEO of 66degrees. "I am confident that she will greatly assist in growing the company's capabilities even further and provide outstanding leadership as the Chief Delivery Officer of 66degrees."

Cook boasts more than twenty years of experience in professional services and technology. Before joining 66degrees, Cook served as head of delivery at another leading cloud professional services company where she participated in its IPO, building and scaling a profitable services business through organic growth and acquisition. She is an Alumni of Gonzaga University and a member of Chief .

For more information about 66degrees, please visit https://66degrees.com

About 66degrees

66degrees helps organizations modernize their infrastructure, apps, data, and day-to-day collaboration using Google Cloud – while making sure everything's done securely. In the current environment, so many companies are looking to modernize that it's hard to find the Google-specific skills or experience needed. To achieve their business objectives, it takes a consulting partner who brings a "build stronger, innovate faster, optimize together" approach. This is why companies ranging from born-in-the-cloud disruptors to world-class enterprise brands all rely on 66degrees – an award-winning Google Cloud Premier Partner. 66degrees. Let's get you there.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Stephanie Talarico

(845) 269-8868

[email protected]

SOURCE 66degrees