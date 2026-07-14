67% of Americans Fear Outliving Savings as Rollover Workshop Launches

Financial strategist Nathan Alexander launches a virtual one-day workshop on July 25 to help adults in their mid-40s and early 50s navigate IRA and 401k rollovers using six strategic rules.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the 2026 Allianz Annual Retirement Study, 67% of Americans fear running out of money more than death. The same study finds that 48% of Americans have no written financial plan, and 57% feel anxious about their financial well-being when retirement accounts lose value during a market downturn.

To address this widespread concern, financial strategist Nathan Alexander hosts an intensive virtual workshop on Saturday, July 25, 2026, from 9am to 4pm EST.

Nathan Alexander

The educational workshop is designed for individuals in their mid-40s to early 50s who are navigating career transitions or managing an IRA or 401(k) rollover. Attendees will learn six strategic rules for optimizing transitions, drawn from Alexander's upcoming book, The Rollover Roadmap, co-authored with Brayden Alexander.

Alexander brings two decades of financial experience, including 20 years in corporate accounting and 10 years in real estate investing. He has also completed Dave Ramsey Financial Coach Master Training. The workshop is designed to teach practical, structural wealth-preservation strategies to help individuals navigate modern retirement risks.

"Financial anxiety often stems from a lack of a clear, structured plan," says Alexander. "This workshop provides attendees with the rules needed to understand their current situation, design their retirement goal and create a road map to get there while building confidence."

The workshop covers the same six-rule framework at the core of The Rollover Roadmap, giving attendees a structured process for evaluating their current accounts, setting retirement goals, and building a step-by-step plan before they reach a critical transition point.

Registration for the all-day virtual event is $197. Participants can secure their tickets and learn more about the curriculum by visiting here.

About Nathan Alexander

Nathan Alexander teaches adults in their mid-40s and early 50s how six strategic rules for an IRA or 401k rollover can support their retirement goals. He draws on 20 years of corporate accounting experience, 10 years of real estate investing, and completion of Dave Ramsey Financial Coach Master Training. Alexander is the co-author, with Brayden Alexander, of The Rollover Roadmap: 6 Strategic Rules for Your IRA or 401k Rollover. Learn more at www.nathanalexandercoach.com.

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SOURCE The Rollover Roadmap