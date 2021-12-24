67% of Growth to Originate from APAC for Baby Car Seat Market | Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2025 | Technavio

Key Baby Car Seat Market Report Highlights:

Market growth 2020-2025: USD 1.68 billion Growth momentum & CAGR: Accelerate at a CAGR of 7% YoY growth (%): 6.34% Performing market contribution: APAC at 67% Key consumer countries: US, UK, Germany , France , China

Regional Market Analysis

67% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China is the key market for baby car seats in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

The enforcement of safety regulations on the use of baby car seats in these countries is driving this demand. Australian car seat laws mandate the use of rear-facing safety car seats for a child under six months. This law also advocates the use of rear- or forward-facing safety products with a harness for children aged six months to four years. Such laws compel end-users to use appropriate baby car seats, thereby influencing regional sales in the market.

Some vendors operating in APAC are focusing on expanding the distribution capacity of baby safety products, including baby car seats. For instance, in March 2018 , Goodbaby International launched its distribution platform in Japan . Through the new platform, the company is focusing on selling the Cybex and gb brands of baby safety products, including baby car seats. The vendors are also trying to improve sales and create awareness among end-users through advertising. For instance, in August 2019 , Chicco, a brand of Artsana, launched its first India television commercial (TVC). Through the new TVC, the company is trying to create awareness about the benefits of baby safety products. Such strategies by vendors will influence the growth of the baby car seat market in APAC during the forecast period.

Key Vendors and Vendor Strategies

Artsana Spa, Britax Excelsior Ltd., Diono LLC, Dorel Industries Inc., Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd., Jane SA, Newell Brands Inc., Nuna International BV, RECARO Holding GmbH, and Zhen Jiang Yko Child Product Co. Ltd. are few of the key vendors in the Baby Car Seat Market.

The baby car seat market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Artsana Spa- The company offers a range of baby car seats through its brand Chicco such as KeyFit 30 Infant Car Seat - Orion, KeyFit 30 Magic Infant Car Seat - Coal, MyFit LE Harness + Booster Car Seat - Starlet, and KidFit 2-in-1 Belt Positioning Booster Car Seat - Celeste.

Britax Excelsior Ltd.- The company offers a range of baby car seats such as BABY-SAFE² i-SIZE, DUALFIX M i-SIZE, ADVANSAFIX IV R, and KIDFIX III M.

Diono LLC- The company offers a wide range of baby car seats such as Nuna PIPA, Nuna PIPA Lite, and Nuna PIPA Lite LX.

Key Market Drivers

Our analysts have extensively outlined the information on the key market drivers and their impact on the Baby Car Seat Market.

Increase in the number of government guidelines and regulations on child safety:

One of the key factors driving growth in the baby car seat market is the increase in the number of government guidelines and regulations on child safety. The increasing number of road traffic injuries and accidents involving children has necessitated the enforcement of various safety regulations. Such a rise in the number of accidents is compelling governments across countries to enforce stringent regulations to ensure child safety in motor vehicles. According to the CDC, the use of baby car seats reduces the risk of injuries in crashes among children by 71%–82% when compared with only using seat belts. Safety laws pertaining to baby travel are in place in several countries in APAC. For instance, as per car seat laws in Australia , families with a child under six months must use a rear-facing baby car seat. The laws also advocate the use of rear- or forward-facing baby car seats, with harnesses, for children aged six months to four years. Thus, the existence of such laws will encourage the use of baby car seats and drive the sales of baby car seats globally.

Baby Car Seat Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 1.68 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.34 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 67% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Artsana Spa, Britax Excelsior Ltd., Diono LLC, Dorel Industries Inc., Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd., Jane SA, Newell Brands Inc., Nuna International BV, RECARO Holding GmbH, and Zhen Jiang Yko Child Product Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

