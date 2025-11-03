67% of Indiana Voters Oppose Online Casino Gambling After Learning About Its Real Impacts

Resistance Remains Even After Hearing Proponents' Arguments About Revenue, Regulation and Consumer Protection

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- More than two-thirds of Indiana voters oppose legalizing iGaming, also known as online casinogambling, with resistance growing as voters learned more about its realities and risks, according to a new statewide poll conducted by Pantheon Insight on behalf of the National Association Against iGaming (NAAiG).

The survey tested both sides of the issue and found that while most Indiana voters are unfamiliar with iGaming, once they understand what it entails, they overwhelmingly oppose it. Voters were first told what iGaming is: 24-hour access to slot machines and casino table games from any phone or mobile device. Upon hearing that, 58% opposed legalization. Opposition intensified after voters learned about the economic and mental health impacts of iGaming observed in other states. At that point, opposition rose to 67%, with nearly half of voters (49%) strongly opposed to legalization.

Opposition was broad-based across all demographics and party lines, with seniors (82%), women (72%), college graduates (72%), Republicans (68%) and Democrats (70%) all expressing strong resistance.

"These results make it clear: once Hoosiers understand what iGambling really is, they reject it, across every region, party and demographic," said NAAiG Board Member Daniel A. Reinhard. "Our survey didn't just test opposition messages. It tested the industry's own best arguments. Even then, Indiana voters see through the hype. They don't want casinogambling on their phones."

Key Findings from the Survey

The survey of 502 registered Indiana voters, conducted October 19–21, 2025, reveals strong, cross-partisan resistance to legalizing iGambling:

Awareness is low: 65% of voters said they were unsure what iGaming was when first asked.

65% of voters said they were unsure what iGaming was when first asked. Initial reaction is negative : After being told iGaming means 24/7 access to casino games on mobile devices, 58% opposed legalization.

: After being told iGaming means 24/7 access to games on mobile devices, Pro-iGaming arguments fail to persuade: Even after hearing claims about increased revenue, regulation and consumer protections, a plurality (48%) still opposed legalizing iGaming.

Even after hearing claims about increased revenue, regulation and consumer protections, legalizing iGaming. Opposition grows with more information: After learning about the economic and mental health risks seen in other states, 67% opposed iGaming , including 49% strongly opposed.

After learning about the economic and mental health risks seen in other states, , including Local opposition remains firm: Even among voters living in counties with casinos , 59% opposed legalization after hearing about iGaming's risks.

"Indiana voters understand the difference between responsible, in-person entertainment and a 24-hour online casino in every pocket," Reinhard said. "This poll shows that no amount of marketing spin can overcome the serious social and economic concerns that come with iGaming."

For more information about NAAiG or to access the organization's impact research in Indiana, visit www.naaig.org .

