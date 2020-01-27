$67B+ Ophthalmic Devices Market Analysis (2015-2026) Featuring Alcon Labs, Carl Zeiss, Topcon, Valeant Pharma, Iridex, Ellex Medical Lasers, Escalon Medical, and Second Sight Medical Products
Jan 27, 2020, 16:15 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ophthalmic Devices Market Global Forecast by Application, Products, Regions, Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Ophthalmic Device Market is Projected to Reach More Than US$ 67 Billion by the End of 2026
The key drivers of global ophthalmic device market are; growing aging population, rapid technological advancements, increasing awareness of eye care products, several initiatives to spread awareness, increasing large pool of patients with eye diseases, and changing demographics and geographical trends, and more and more adoption of digital devices is expected to full fill the growth of global ophthalmic device market. The major factors that restrain the market growth are; slow pipeline of ophthalmology drugs as well as global economic slowdown.
Besides, growing awareness of eye diseases in developed and developing countries such as the United States, China, India, Europe, Japan, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany is expected to provide significant growth opportunities in this market. Around the world, various government initiatives to control visual impairment and increasing adoption of contact lenses and spectacles in devices are another factor driving the market.
This report also covers the recent study of new technology used in fundus cameras like "Volk iNview" by ophthalmologists. This new ophthalmic camera device can capture the images of fundus using an Apple iPhone or iPod, iPhone 6 & 6S, iPhone 5S, and iPod Touch and many new technologies on all platforms have been studied extensively in this study.
By Application - Vision Care products is dominating Market Share in Overall Global Ophthalmic Devices Market
The major segment that holds the largest market share is vision care followed by surgical instrument products. This report fragmented by application into three major parts; Diagnostics & Monitoring devices market, Surgical Instruments market and vision care. Again these major segments are classified into sub segments.
- Global Diagnostics & Monitoring Devices classified into (Fundus Camera, Optical Coherence Tomography Scanner, Tonometer and Others)
- Surgical Instruments Market into (Refractive Error Surgery, Glaucoma Surgery Devices, Cataract Surgery Devices and Retinal Surgery Devices)
- Vision Care Products into (Contact Lenses market and Others)
By Region - North America is the leading Market
In this report, full regional details are provided along with their regional factors and challenges faced by each regions. The global ophthalmic device are fragmented by regional profiles into four parts; Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America and Rest of the World. North America will dominate the market.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Global Ophthalmic Devices Market
3. Market Share - Global Ophthalmic Devices (2015 - 2026)
3.1 By Application
3.2 By Products (Devices)
3.3 By Regions
4. Market Analysis - By Application (2015 - 2026)
4.1 Diagnostics & Monitoring Devices
4.2 Surgical Instruments Devices
4.3 Vision Care Products
5. Market Analysis - By Diagnostics & Monitoring Devices (2015 - 2026)
5.1 Fundus Camera
5.2 Optical Coherence Tomography Scanner
5.3 Tonometer Market
5.4 Others
6. Market Analysis - Surgical Instruments Devices (2015 - 2026)
6.1 Refractive Error Surgery Devices
6.2 Glaucoma Surgery Devices
6.3 Cataract Surgery Devices
6.4 Retinal Surgery Devices
7. Market Analysis - Vision Care Products (2015 - 2026)
7.1 Contact Lenses Market
7.2 Others
8. By Region - Global Ophthalmic Devices Market (2015 - 2026)
8.1 Asia-Pacific
8.2 North America
8.3 Europe
8.4 Rest of the World (RoW)
9. Alcon Laboratories, Inc. - Company Analysis
9.1 Company Overview
9.2 Strategy
9.2.1 Point A - Alcon to Launch PRECISION1 Daily Disposable Contact Lenses as it Continues to Deliver on Vision Care Pipeline
9.2.2 Point B - Alcon Introduces AcrySof IQ PanOptix Trifocal IOL in the U.S., the First and Only FDA-Approved Trifocal Lens
9.2.3 Point C
9.3 Mergers/ Acquisitions
- In 2018: Alcon Announces Acquisition of Tear Film Innovations, Inc.
- In 2019: Alcon Acquires PowerVision for $285 Million.
9.4 Company Sales
10. Carl Zeiss - Company Analysis
10.1 Company Overview
10.2 Marketing Strategy
10.2.1 Point A
10.2.2 Point B
10.2.3 Point C
10.3 Merger & Acquisitions
10.4 Company Sales
11. Topcon Corporation - Company Analysis
11.1 Company Overview
11.2 Marketing Strategy
11.2.1 Point A
11.2.2 Point B
11.2.3 Point C
11.3 Merger & Acquisitions
11.4 Company Sales
12. Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. - Company Analysis
12.1 Company Overview
12.2 Marketing Strategy
12.2.1 Point A
12.2.2 Point B
12.2.3 Point C
12.3 Merger/ Acquisitions
12.4 Company Sales
13. Iridex Corporation - Company Analysis
13.1 Company Overview
13.2 Strategy
13.2.1 Point A
13.2.2 Point B
13.2.3 Point C
13.3 Company Sales
14. Ellex Medical Lasers - Company Analysis
14.1 Company Overview
14.2 Strategy
14.2.1 Point A
14.2.2 Point B
14.3 Merger & Acquisitions
14.4 Company Sales
15. Escalon Medical - Company Analysis
15.1 Company Overview
15.2 Strategy
15.2.1 Point A
15.2.2 Point B
15.3 Merger & Acquisitions
15.4 Company Sales
16. Second Sight Medical Products Inc. - Company Analysis
16.1 Company Overview
16.2 Strategy
16.2.1 Point A
16.2.2 Point B
16.3 Company Sales
17. Growth Drivers
17.1 Rising Incidence of Eye-related Disorders and Ocular Defects
17.2 Technological Innovations in Ophthalmic Devices
17.3 Increasing Prevalence of Eye Disorder
17.4 Increasing Prevalence of Lifestyle-associated Diseases
18. Challenges
18.1 Lack of Awareness among People about Eye Disorders
18.2 Shortage of Trained Ophthalmologists/ Human Resources
18.3 Poor Primary Healthcare Infrastructure
18.4 Lack of Healthcare Insurance
