67TH US SECRETARY OF STATE HILLARY RODHAM CLINTON TO ANNOUNCE RECIPIENTS OF THE 2023 PRAEMIUM IMPERIALE GLOBAL ARTS PRIZE

News provided by

The Japan Art Association

12 Sep, 2023, 10:30 ET

 In its 34th ceremony, Praemium Imperiale, the world's most prestigious arts prize, will honor the five fields of the arts: Painting, Sculpture, Architecture, Music and Theatre/Film in Washington at The White House

WASHINGTON, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Japan Art Association proudly announces the five recipients of the 34th Praemium Imperiale as Wynton Marsalis (Music, USA); Robert Wilson (Theatre/Film, USA); Vija Celmins (Painting, USA); Olafur Eliasson (Sculpture, Iceland/Denmark); and Diébédo Francis Kéré (Architecture, Burkina Faso/Germany).

The global artists are recognized and awarded for their achievements, the international impact they have had on the arts and their role in enriching the global community. Each recipient will receive 15 million yen (~$104,000) alongside a testimonial letter and medal presented by His Imperial Highness Prince Hitachi, honorary patron of The Japan Art Association, in an awards ceremony in Tokyo on October 18, 2023.

"I am thrilled to introduce the recipients of the 34th Praemium Imperiale Prize and serve as the international advisor for this esteemed celebration of art and culture," said Former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton. "This year, we have a remarkable reason to celebrate, as we proudly recognize not one, but two exceptional programs for our Grant for Young Artists. The chosen programs, Harlem School of the Arts and Rural Studio, embody the transformative power of art and education that promises to enrich our cultural heritage for years to come."

Following submissions from international advisors, artists are chosen by a selection committee within The Japan Art Association and its board of trustees. Advisors include Lamberto Dini (former Prime Minister of Italy), Christopher Patten (Chancellor of the University of Oxford), Klaus-Dieter Lehmann (former President of the Goethe-Institut), Jean-Pierre Raffarin (former Prime Minister of France) and Hillary Rodham Clinton (former US Secretary of State).

"This prestigious award serves as a testament to the unifying power of the arts on a global scale," said Tomita Koji, Ambassador of Japan to the United States. "We are honored to partake in this cultural celebration with our cherished friends in the United States."

The 2023 laureates join a roster of world-renowned artists who previously won the award, including Ai Weiwei, Martin Scorsese, Yo-Yo Ma, Glenn Murcutt, Francis Ford Coppola, James Turell, Cindy Sherman, Sebastiao Salgado, Todd Williams, Billie Tsien, Youssou N'Dour, Norman Foster, Anish Kapoor, Phillip Glass, Judi Dench, Tom Stoppard, Anne-Sophie Mutter, Frank Gehry, Shirin Neshat, Renzo Piano, David Hockney, Mona Hatoum, William Kentridge, Abbas Kiarostami, Willem de Kooning, Akira Kurosawa, Robert Rauschenberg, Mstislav Rostropovich, Ingmar Bergman, Federico Fellini and Ravi Shankar.

The September event will also recognize the Praemium Imperiale Grant for Young Artists, a program run by the Japan Art Association to nurture young artists and support their works and activities. The grant of 5 million yen (~$34,300) is given to a group or institution that encourages the involvement of and contributes to the development of young talent in the arts. This year's recipients are Rural Studio (USA) and Harlem School of the Arts (USA).

ABOUT THE JAPAN ART ASSOCIATION
The Japan Art Association is the oldest cultural foundation in Japan, established in 1887. It operates the Ueno Royal Museum located in the Ueno Park in Tokyo and organizes and holds art exhibitions. Honorary patrons have been members of the Imperial Household beginning with Prince Arisugawa, and since 1987 Prince Hitachi.

In 1988, The Praemium Imperiale was established to commemorate the centennial of the organization, and to realize the wish of the late Prince Takamatsu, who had served as honorary patron for 58 years, "to contribute to enhancing and promoting the cultures and arts of the world." This is to honor individuals or groups from all over the world for outstanding contributions to the development, promotion and progress of the arts. The prize is awarded in the categories of painting, sculpture, architecture, music and theater/film. Each laureate receives an honorarium of 15 million yen, a testimonial letter and medal.

Visit www.praemiumimperiale.org/en and follow on Instagram @praemiumimperiale for more information on the laureates.

Media Contact:
Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis
[email protected] 

SOURCE The Japan Art Association

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.