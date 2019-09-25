68% have visited up to 10 countries: Agoda.com study

Agoda's "Well Traveled Survey" reveals travel trend comparisons by gender and age, for countries in Asia Pacific, the Middle East, plus the UK and US, ahead of World Tourism Day on 27 September.

According to the survey findings, almost seven out of 10 people have visited up to 10 countries (68%), with Middle Eastern travelers from United Arab Emirates (92%) and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (82%) in the lead, followed by Thailand (76%), Malaysia (75%) and Japan (71%).

The UK has the largest proportion who have traveled to more than 31 destinations (5%), followed by Australia (4%), Thailand (3%) and the United States (2%).

In Agoda's home markets of Asia Pacific, Malaysians were most likely to have traveled to more than 10 countries (11%), followed by Thais (8%), Indonesians (2%), and Vietnamese (1%).

"Whether it's looking to find yourself or just the need for a relaxing break in the sun after working hard throughout the year, it's clear people everywhere – regardless of age or gender – love to travel," says Timothy Hughes, Vice President of Corporate Development at Agoda. "And with so many ways and reasons to travel, and bustling cities, breathtaking beaches or rich arts and cultural centers to explore, it's no wonder that the number of people visiting up to 10 countries is so high."

Well Traveled Survey United States highlights

3% of 18-24 year olds in the US have already traveled to 31 or more countries as opposed to 1% of those aged 55 and above.

34% of women have never traveled internationally before compared to 24% of men.

US comes fourth for the largest number of people to travel to more than 31 countries.

Never traveled abroad

Meanwhile, the data also found that 18% of people have never traveled to another country at all, with a surprising 13% of over 55s never having traveled internationally.

Interestingly, among the non-Asia Pacific markets (United Kingdom, United States, United Arab Emirates, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia), Americans are the least traveled, with 29% having never been overseas.

Gen Z and Millennials biggest groups where travel still hasn't taken off

Globally, 27% of 18-24 year olds have never traveled with individuals from China, Vietnam and Indonesia most likely to never have traveled at 49%, 45% and 37% respectively. However, in the 25-34 age group, where the global average is 19% having never traveled, Vietnam is pushed out of the bottom three by the US.

By 45-54 years old, 86% have traveled abroad, while 81% of the 25-34 years age group has already traveled to other countries.

"While it seems Gen Z and Millennials are yet to have the opportunity to travel as extensively abroad as other age groups, the gap between those who have never traveled internationally is shrinking fast. It will be exciting to see the potential cultural and socio-economic gains once those from China, Vietnam and Indonesia start traveling more," Timothy adds.

Gender no barrier for travel for Asia Pacific travelers

Overall, 19% of women have never traveled outside their home country versus 17% of men. Only the United States, Vietnam and Indonesia showed significant differences in percentages of males and females traveling – 66% of females versus 76% of males in the United States have traveled internationally at least once, and 67% females compared to 74% of males in Vietnam. Indonesia bucks the trend with 72% of women having traveled internationally before, compared to only 65% of men.

Agoda's Well Traveled Survey Summary

Average number of countries visited

AU CN ID JP KSA MY TH UAE UK US VN 10 2 2 5 4 5 5 5 12 4 2

People who have never traveled internationally

AU CN ID JP KSA MY TH UAE UK US VN 12% 35% 32% 19% 12% 14% 16% 1% 3% 29% 30%

Gen Z and Millennials who have never traveled: Comparison by country, within age group



AU CN ID JP KSA MY TH UAE UK US VN 18-24 yrs 17% 49% 37% 35% 17% 22% 31% 0% 3% 31% 45% 25-34 yrs 9% 34% 34% 24% 16% 14% 16% 1% 3% 31% 26%

Those who have never traveled: Comparison by country within gender



AU CN ID JP KSA MY TH UAE UK US VN Male 10% 36% 35% 18% 10% 15% 14% 1% 3% 24% 26% Female 13% 34% 28% 20% 14% 13% 18% 1% 3% 34% 33%

View the full Well Traveled Survey 2019 infographic here

Notes to Editors:

About the data

The results, are based on an Agoda.com commissioned survey conducted by YouGov, in June 2019 of those aged 18 and above in 11 markets: Australia (AU), China (CN), Indonesia (ID), Japan (JP), the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), Malaysia (MY), Thailand (TH), the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the United Kingdom (UK), the United States (US), and Vietnam (VN).

Read the full story here and download the Well Traveled Survey 2019 infographic here.

About Agoda

Agoda is one of the world's fastest growing online travel booking platforms. From its beginnings as an e-commerce start-up based in Singapore in 2005, Agoda has grown to offer a global network of 2 million properties in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide, offering travelers easy access to a wide choice of luxury and budget hotels, apartments, homes and villas to suit all budgets and travel occasions.

Headquartered in Singapore, Agoda is part of Booking Holdings (Nasdaq: BKNG) and employs more than 4,000 staff across 53 cities in more than 30 countries. Agoda.com and the Agoda mobile app are available in 38 languages. For more information, please contact press@agoda.com.

About YouGov

YouGov is an international research and data analytics group. With operations in the UK, North America, Europe, the Nordics, the Middle East and Asia Pacific, YouGov has one of the world's largest research networks. For further information visit https://ap.yougov.com.

SOURCE Agoda