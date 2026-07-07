68% of Americans Want to 'Earn' Their Way Out of Phone Bill, Survey Finds

National consumer survey reveals eroding loyalty to traditional telecoms, new gamification economy around phone bills

SINGAPORE, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey from Circles, the global technology company powering digital telco operators, reveals a powerful "gamification" opportunity around the monthly phone bill, a trust gap between traditional mobile carriers and financial institutions and growing consumer openness to mobile plans offered by banks and retailers.

For the full survey findings, visit: https://circles.co/in-the-loop/insights-from-us-telco-consumer-survey-2026

The survey, conducted in May 2026, polled 1,000 U.S. adults ages 18 and older and found that the monthly phone bill is emerging as a powerful "gamification" opportunity, with 68% of Americans finding the idea of earning everyday rewards to offset their bill appealing. A majority also said they would change their spending behaviors and brand choices to make it happen.

The findings point to a broader trend as telecom providers are facing a trust deficit with their own customers. Consumers trust their banks nearly three times more than their mobile carriers with personal data. While the data points to an appetite for mobile experiences that go beyond connectivity, the trust gap is driving real openness to non-traditional alternatives, from bank-integrated phone plans to mobile services bundled into retail loyalty programs.

"The data from the study is a great validation that consumers are ready for a new world of perceiving value from their telco connection," said Awais Malik, Chief Growth Officer at Circles. "In Singapore, Circles' consumer telco brand Circles.Life, is already seeing early success with two FinX-powered products: a semi-open wallet and a cashback card. The program has delivered 5× growth in monthly transactions per user and a 10× increase in monthly spend, while also contributing to a 30-point year-on-year increase in customer NPS."

The survey results further illustrate the scale of the opportunity for mobile providers. Key findings include:



Consumer trust and openness to nontraditional providers

59% of consumers trust their bank most with personal data, versus just 20% who trust their mobile provider and 13% who trust technology companies.

50% are interested in mobile service from a frequently shopped retailer if it included loyalty perks; 38% of consumers would consider switching to a bank's mobile plan if their primary bank offered one.

44% are comfortable with a provider using their mobile usage data to personalize financial or shopping offers, compared to 30% who are not.

What drives switching decisions

51% say lower monthly cost is the single biggest factor driving a mobile provider switch.

38% cite network reliability as their top concern about switching to a nontraditional provider, followed by data privacy (36%) and hidden fees (27%).

26% of consumers switched mobile providers in the past two years, compared to 18% who switched banks and 13% who switched a primary retail brand.

Appetite for rewards that offset the mobile bill

68% of consumers find the idea of offsetting their mobile bill through everyday spending rewards appealing (30% very, 38% somewhat).

58% say they would actively change their spending behaviors — including which brands and platforms they choose — to earn rewards that lower their phone bill.

Top categories consumers want to earn bill-reducing rewards from: paying utilities/bills (41%), online shopping (37%), dining and food delivery (28%), groceries (26%), and subscriptions (22%).

The data reflects broad consumer interest in mobile experiences that extend beyond connectivity, with cost savings, loyalty rewards and trusted provider relationships emerging as the defining factors in how Americans think about their mobile plans today.

About Circles

Founded in 2014, Circles is a global technology company reimagining the telco industry with its innovative SaaS platform, empowering telco operators worldwide to effortlessly launch innovative digital brands or refresh existing ones, accelerating their transformation into techcos.

Today, Circles partners with leading telco operators across 14 countries and 6continents, including KDDI Corporation, Etisalat Group (e&), AT&T, and Telkomsel, creating blueprints for future telco and digital experiences enjoyed by millions of consumers globally.

Circles is backed by renowned global investors, including Peak XV Partners (formerly Sequoia), Warburg Pincus, Founders Fund, and EDBI (the investment arm of the Singapore Economic Development Board), with a track record of backing industry challengers.

For more information, visit www.circles.co.

Media Contact

Jaclyn Pullen

PANBlast for Circles

circles@panblastpr.com

SOURCE Circles