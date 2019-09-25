$69.2 Bn In-Vitro Diagnostic Tests Markets, 2024

DUBLIN, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Worldwide Market for In Vitro Diagnostic Tests: 12th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for IVD currently stands at $69.2 billion dollars

The Worldwide Market for In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Tests, is the most essential report on the IVD industry.

What is the Size of the 2019 IVD Market?

How fast will the market grow?

What companies stand to gain?

It is poised for growth over the next five years, improved growth from the last edition of the report. There are hundreds of companies competing in the market in some form and scores of large multi-test players.



This 2,000-page report provides in vitro diagnostics market size estimates and projections:

2000-Page Report Based on Vendor Reporting, Interviews, Vendor Activities

Authored by Veteran IVD Analysts with Industry Knowledge

12 Detailed Market Chapters with 2019 Market Estimate

Relevant Segmentation for Test Business Planners, Investors, New Entrants, and Other Market Watchers

Where is IVD Heading? - Market Segment Projections to 2024

What's Behind the Growth and Declines? - Market Numbers and Analysis

Regional Breakouts Including Country IVD Markets

Sections on China , Europe , Japan , and The United States IVD Markets

, , , and The United States IVD Markets Macro Analysis of Major Trends

Superior Company Profiles of Top Tier Companies and Hundreds of Smaller Concerns

Used by Major IVD Firms for Business Planning

Coverage of Trends and Market Estimates for Essential IVD Segments: Clinical Chemistry, Point-of-Care, Molecular, Infectious Disease, Histology and More.

In vitro, diagnostic testing costs little to the healthcare system and contributes much to clinical practice. For some time this has been stated as educated conjecture; a recent study of U.S and German physicians offer proof. The study found that 66% of clinical decisions made were based on a diagnostic test, while the costs of those tests were just 2.3% of healthcare expenditure (Rohr U., Binder C, PLoS One. 2016).



When the cost-effectiveness of in vitro diagnostic testing is then considered along with beneficial effects on treatment outcomes, therapy choices, and hospital management, there should be little surprise about the amount of interest in IVDs and the amount of activity in the market for them.



The Worldwide Market for In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Tests estimates the current in vitro diagnostics market size and forecasted market size to 2024 for defined segments of the IVD market and various sub-segments, including:

Molecular Assays: Infectious Disease [HIV, Hepatitis, Respiratory, Others] Blood Screening, Inherited Diseases, Oncology, PGx, Tissue Typing, Prenatal

Clinical Chemistry and Core Lab Markets: General Chemistries, Blood Gases, Urinalysis, Immunos run on Workstations

Point-of-Care Testing (POC): Professional and Self-Testing, Fertility, Colon Cancer, HbA1c POC, Influenza, HIV, STD, Hepatitis, Malaria, c.difficile, E.Coli, H.pylori, Home Test/OT

Glucose Testing: Meters, Professional Testing, Continuous Glucose

Substance Abuse Testing (Employment Screening, Criminal Justice, Critical Care - Traditional POC)

Microbiology and Virology by Test Type (Immunoassays, ID/AST, Infectious Diseases - DNA; ID/AST: Panels and Reagents, automated; Panels and Reagents, manual; Blood Culture; Chromogenic Media; Rapid Micro; Supplies)

Blood Banking (Typing, Immunoassay Screen, NAT Blood Testing)

Histology and Cytology: Pap Tests, in situ hybridization, immunohistochemistry, traditional non-Pap stains, HPV

Immunoassay Testing: Infectious Disease, Cardiac Markers, Tumor Markers, Autoimmune, Diabetes/HbA1c, Allergy, Thyroid, Proteins, Anemia, Fertility, Therapeutic Drugs, Drugs of Abuse, Vitamin D, Total; w/o HbA1c

Hematology

Cardiac Markers, Tumor Markers, Diabetes/hbA1c, Autoimmune, Allergy, Thyroid, Proteins, Anemia, Fertility, Therapeutic Drugs

Coagulation Tests

Direct-to-Consumer Testing

For each of the listed in vitro diagnostics market segments, 2019 in vitro diagnostics market size, 2024 projection, and compound annual growth rate is provided, as well as significant in vitro diagnostic companies in the market and IVD manufacturers' product innovations. The market data is put into a context with real-world industry and medical practice trends.



The IVD Market Opportunity by Country



The in-vitro diagnostics market is a global one, and The Worldwide Market for In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Tests, 12th Edition reflects the international scope of the in vitro diagnostics market size. In the healthcare market, IVD companies sell globally and think globally. Trends in one part of the world affect IVD manufacturers' product decisions and company financial performance in others. Thus, this is a global report, and the following regional and country overall IVD markets are included.



Who's In The Market? Who's Winning?



The report concentrates over a thousand pages on detailed and tiered profiles of companies in the in vitro diagnostics market. The experience that the publisher has in the in vitro diagnostics market is evident in its tiering and segmentation of companies.



Key Topics Covered

Executive Summary Introduction The Global Picture for In Vitro Diagnostic Markets Company and Industry Trends Point-of-Care Tests The Core Lab Immunoassays Molecular Assays Hematology Coagulation Microbiology and Virology Blood Banking Services Histology and Cytology Company Profiles: The Top Tier Company Profiles: The Second Tier Company Profiles: Blood Bank Specialists Company Profiles: Coagulation Specialists Company Profiles: Core Lab and Other Companies Company Profiles: CTC & Liquid Biopsy Test Providers Diabetes Specialists Company Profiles: Hematology (Cell Analysis) Specialists Company Profiles: Histopathology Specialists Company Profiles: Immunoassay Specialists Information Technology Specialists in In Vitro Diagnostics Company Profiles: Microbiology Specialists Company Profiles: Molecular Test Specialists Company Profiles: Point of Care Test Specialists Company Profiles: Prenatal Test Service Providers Company Profiles: Quality Control & Sample Pretreatment Specialists Test Service Providers

Companies Mentioned



A. Menarini Diagnostics

AB SCIEX Pte Ltd

Abaxis, Inc.

Abbott Diagnostics

Abingdon Health Ltd.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.

Advanced Biological Laboratories, S.A. (ABL)

Advanced Cell Diagnostics (ACD)

Agilent Technologies

Altona Diagnostics

Amoy Diagnostics Co. Ltd.

Applied Spectral Imaging Inc. (ASI)

ArcDia International Oy Ltd.

Arkray

Asuragen Inc.

Atlas Genetics Ltd. (Binx Health)

AutoGenomics Inc.

Beckman Coulter , Inc. / Danaher

, Inc. / Danaher Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

BGI Genomics (formerly Beijing Genome Institute)

Biocartis

Biocept, Inc.

Biodesix

BioFire Diagnostics, LLC. (acquired by bioMrieux)

BioGenex Laboratories, Inc.

Biohit Oyj (Biohit Healthcare)

Biomeme, Inc.

Biomerica Inc.

bioMrieux Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Bio-Techne Corporation

BioView Ltd.

Bruker BioSciences Corporation

Bruker Corporation

CellaVision AB

Cepheid

Cerner Corp.

Chembio Diagnostic Systems, Inc.

Circulomics Inc.

COPAN ITALIA S.p.A. and COPAN Diagnostics, Inc.

Corgenix Medical Corporation

Critical Diagnostics

Curetis

Cynvenio Biosystems (LungLife AI)

Dako A/S

Danaher Corporation

Definiens

Dell Technologies Inc.

Desktop Genetics Ltd.

Dexcom Inc.

Diagnostica Stago, S.A.S.

DiaSorin S.p.A

DNA Electronics Ltd (DNAe)

Eiken Chemical Co., Ltd

EKF Diagnostics Holdings Plc

ELITech Group S.A.S.

Entopsis

Enzo Biochem Inc.

Epigenomics AG

ERBA Diagnostics, Inc.

Eurobio Scientific

EUROIMMUN AG

Exosome Diagnostics, Inc.

FABPulous B.V.

Fast Track Diagnostics (acquired by Siemens Healthineers)

Fio Corporation

Fluidigm Corporation

Focus Diagnostics, Inc.

Foundation Medicine, Inc.

Fujirebio Diagnostics, Inc.

Genedrive plc (formerly Epistem Holdings)

Genetic Analysis AS

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc

Genome Diagnostics BV (GenDx)

Genomic Health (Exact Sciences)

Gentag Inc.

Greiner Bio-One International GmbH

Grifols S.A.

Guardant Health, Inc.

Hain Lifescience GmbH

HOB Biotech

Hologic, Inc.

Horiba Medical

HTG Molecular Diagnostics

Illumina

Immunodiagnostic Systems (IDS)

INOVA Diagnostics, Inc.

Instrumentation Laboratory (IL) / Werfen

Kapa Biosystems Inc.

LabCorp, Laboratory Corporation of America

Leica Biosystems

Leica Biosystems

LifeScan Inc.

Luminex Corporation

Mast Group

Medica Corporation

MedTest DX

Medtronic plc

Menarini-Silicon Biosystems

Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

Microsaic Systems plc

MilliporeSigma (formerly EMD Millipore)

Mindray - Shenzhen Mindray Bio-medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

Mobidiag Ltd.

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Nanosphere, Inc. (Luminex)

NanoString Technologies, Inc.

Natera

Nemaura Medical Inc.

NeoGenomics

Nova Biomedical

Nova Biomedical Corporation (Nova)

Onca Xt Ltd

OpGen, Inc.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (Ortho)

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd

Pacific Biosciences of California , Inc. (PacBio)

, Inc. (PacBio) PerkinElmer, Inc. (PE)

Philips ( Royal Philips )

) PositiveID Corporation

PTS Diagnostics

QIAGEN N.V.

Q-linea AB

QuanDx Inc

QuantuMDx Group, Ltd.

Quest Diagnostics

Quidel Corporation

Radiometer A/S / Danaher

RainDance Technologies, Inc.

Randox Laboratories Ltd.

Rheonix, Inc.

Roche Diagnostics

Rubicon Genomics, Inc.

Samsung Healthcare

Scienion AG

Seegene, Inc.

Sekisui Diagnostics LLC

Shimadzu Scientific Instruments

Siemens Healthineers (Siemens)

Snibe Co. Ltd., (Shenzhen New Industries Biomedical Engineering Co. Ltd.)

Sysmex Corporation

Takara Bio Inc.

Tecan Group

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Tosoh Bioscience

Trinity Biotech Plc

Trovagene, Inc.

Vela Diagnostics

Ventana Medical Systems Inc. / Roche Tissue Diagnostics

Veredus Laboratories Pte Ltd

WaferGen Bio-systems, Inc.

Werfen

West Medica

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4l5wxy





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

