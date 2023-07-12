69.7% of IT Companies Identify SEO as the Most Effective Way for Lead Generation

News provided by

TechBehemoths

12 Jul, 2023, 08:43 ET

BERLIN, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Between May 15-25, 2023, TechBehemoths conducted a survey across 2,542 IT companies located in 57 countries and territories. The aim of the survey was to identify which digital marketing tools are most popular and effective for IT companies and digital agencies.

Continue Reading
Digital marketing channels that have generated the highest number of leads for it companies & digital-agencies
Digital marketing channels that have generated the highest number of leads for it companies & digital-agencies
69.7% of IT Companies Identify SEO as the Most Effective Way for Lead Generation
69.7% of IT Companies Identify SEO as the Most Effective Way for Lead Generation

According to the survey results published on July 10, 2023, Search Engine Optimization (SEO) emerged as the top-performing digital marketing channel, with 69.70% of respondents indicating that it generated the highest number of leads for their businesses in the past year. This highlights the importance of optimizing websites and content to improve organic search visibility and attract relevant traffic from search engines.

Content Marketing also proved to be a significant lead generator, with 50.60% of respondents attributing their highest number of leads to this strategy. This indicates the value of creating and distributing relevant, valuable, and engaging content to attract and engage target audiences.

Social Media Marketing demonstrated its effectiveness, with 37.80% of respondents reporting it as a channel that generated their highest number of leads. Leveraging social media platforms to engage with audiences, promote content, and drive conversions proved beneficial for these companies.

Email Marketing, Referral Marketing, and PPC Advertising were also identified by a notable percentage of respondents (27%, 30.70%, and 22.80%, respectively) as channels that generated a significant number of leads. These channels highlight the effectiveness of targeted email campaigns, customer referrals, and paid advertising campaigns in driving lead-generation efforts.

While Video Marketing, Influencer Marketing, Mobile Advertising, Display Advertising, Business Directories, and Other channels received lower percentages in terms of lead generation, they still contributed to the overall marketing efforts of some companies.

The results suggest that a combination of digital marketing channels can be effective in generating leads. SEO, Content Marketing, Social Media Marketing, Email Marketing, and Referral Marketing emerged as the primary channels that have proven successful for lead generation in the past year. IT companies and digital agencies should consider investing in these channels to maximize their lead generation potential and overall business growth.

At the same time, it seems that new AI tools have not affected IT companies' preferences and didn't change radically their digital marketing strategies as some anticipated.

Contact:
Marcel Sobieski
017636302768
[email protected]

SOURCE TechBehemoths

Also from this source

Almost 2/3 of IT Companies and Digital Agencies Do Not Intend to Use Influencer Marketing

Regulating Language Models in the EU: Balancing Innovation and Safeguarding Society

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.