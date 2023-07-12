BERLIN, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Between May 15-25, 2023, TechBehemoths conducted a survey across 2,542 IT companies located in 57 countries and territories. The aim of the survey was to identify which digital marketing tools are most popular and effective for IT companies and digital agencies.

Digital marketing channels that have generated the highest number of leads for it companies & digital-agencies 69.7% of IT Companies Identify SEO as the Most Effective Way for Lead Generation

According to the survey results published on July 10, 2023, Search Engine Optimization (SEO) emerged as the top-performing digital marketing channel, with 69.70% of respondents indicating that it generated the highest number of leads for their businesses in the past year. This highlights the importance of optimizing websites and content to improve organic search visibility and attract relevant traffic from search engines.

Content Marketing also proved to be a significant lead generator, with 50.60% of respondents attributing their highest number of leads to this strategy. This indicates the value of creating and distributing relevant, valuable, and engaging content to attract and engage target audiences.

Social Media Marketing demonstrated its effectiveness, with 37.80% of respondents reporting it as a channel that generated their highest number of leads. Leveraging social media platforms to engage with audiences, promote content, and drive conversions proved beneficial for these companies.

Email Marketing, Referral Marketing, and PPC Advertising were also identified by a notable percentage of respondents (27%, 30.70%, and 22.80%, respectively) as channels that generated a significant number of leads. These channels highlight the effectiveness of targeted email campaigns, customer referrals, and paid advertising campaigns in driving lead-generation efforts.

While Video Marketing, Influencer Marketing, Mobile Advertising, Display Advertising, Business Directories, and Other channels received lower percentages in terms of lead generation, they still contributed to the overall marketing efforts of some companies.

The results suggest that a combination of digital marketing channels can be effective in generating leads. SEO, Content Marketing, Social Media Marketing, Email Marketing, and Referral Marketing emerged as the primary channels that have proven successful for lead generation in the past year. IT companies and digital agencies should consider investing in these channels to maximize their lead generation potential and overall business growth.

At the same time, it seems that new AI tools have not affected IT companies' preferences and didn't change radically their digital marketing strategies as some anticipated.

