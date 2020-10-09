$69 Billion Industrial Protective Clothing and Equipment Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025: High Level Of Competition Post Covid-19 Outbreak
Oct 09, 2020, 09:30 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Protective Clothing and Equipment Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global industrial protective clothing and equipment market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2019-2025.
The global industrial protective clothing and equipment market size is to cross $69 billion by 2025, growing at a promising rate. Market growth can be contributed to the growing prevalence of workplace-related accidents and injuries across the globe. Globally, numerous accidents and injuries happen primarily caused due to falling objects, chemical reactions, and unhygienic working conditions. Accidents have increased globally at construction sites, mining, and electric shocks in the electrical, industrial sector. Approximately 40% of workers suffer from such fatalities in the industrial workplace worldwide. Therefore, the growing incidence of disease burden globally, followed by growing unmet needs for hygiene and safety protection, is expected to drive the market.
The spread of COVID-19 has hit operations in several industries, including construction, mining, automotive, oil & gas, and electronic & semiconductor. Industrial protective clothing and equipment used in such industries have a low demand due to the shutdown of operations since the outbreak of the virus. However, safety gear such as masks, face shields, gloves, goggles, aprons, lab coats, coveralls, and a few other protective clothing and equipment are expected to observe an increase in demand during COVID-19 restrictions.
INSIGHTS BY VENDORS
The global industrial protective clothing and equipment market share is dominated by vendors that have an international presence. Improving global economic conditions is expected to fuel the growth of the market, making it attractive for the launch of new varieties. One of the key strategies implemented by market players includes the introduction of differentiated products and solutions for different application segments. Hence, companies strive to offer differentiated channels for distribution and better product mix, thereby catering to changing needs. Key manufacturers are extending and expanding the product line-up in their business segments with the launch of several new safety apparel and accessories, thereby gaining an edge over their competitors.
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED
1. What is the industrial protective clothing and equipment market size and growth rate during the forecast period?
2. What are the factors impacting the growth of the industrial protective equipment market share?
3. Which material type/end-users/region is generating the largest revenue in the North America region?
4. Who are the leading vendors in the industrial protective clothing and equipment market, and what are their market shares?
5. What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the personal protective equipment (PPE) market trends?
Prominent Vendors
- 3M
- ARC Group
- Kimberly-Clark
- Honeywell
- MSA Safety
- Lakeland
- Alpha Pro Tech
- Ansell
- Sioen
- Bunzl
- Drger
Other Prominent Vendors
- DuPont
- TenCate
- Gore
- Global Industrial
- Global Glove and Safety
- Mallory
- Total Safety
- DeWALT
- Momentum Group
- Wenaas
- Gateway Safety
- PBI Fabrics
- PIP Global
- Sanctum Workwear
- Alexandra
- ASATEX
- Bennett Safetywear
- Uno Martin Group
- Bulwark Protection
- Ballyclare
- Lindstrm
- JSP
- Delta Plus
- Cintas
- Encon Safety Products
- ERB Safety
- Ergodyne
- International Enviroguard
- HexArmor
- MCR Safety
- Ritmed
- NSA
- Pyramex
- Sellstrom
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of The Study
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 Impact of Covid-19
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Demand From Small Countries
8.2 Demand For Comfortable And High-Performance Clothing
8.3 Rising Demand For Efficient Hand Safety Equipment
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Strict Regulatory Standards
9.2 Growing Concern Related To Industrial Incidents
9.3 Development Of Smart Technology
10 Market Restraints
10.1 High Level Of Competition Post Covid-19 Outbreak
10.2 Value Chain Disruption In The PPE Industry
10.3 High Cost Of The Raw Material
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Five Forces Analysis
12 Protection Type
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Hand Protection
12.4 Industrial Protective Clothing
12.5 Foot Protection
12.6 Head Protection
12.7 Face Protection
12.8 Others
13 Material Type
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Aramid
13.4 Polyolefins
13.5 Polybenzimidazole
13.6 OTHERS
14 Durability Type
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Durable
14.4 Disposable
15 Product Type
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 Chemical Protection
15.4 Flame Retardant
15.5 Cleanroom Apparel
15.6 OTHERS
16 End-User
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Market Overview
16.3 Oil & Gas
16.4 Construction
16.5 Chemical
16.6 Healthcare
16.7 Automotive
16.8 Defense
16.9 Electronics & Semiconductor
16.10 Aerospace
16.11 Others
17 Geography
17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
17.2 Geographic Overview
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/khwbja
