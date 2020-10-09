$69 Billion Industrial Protective Clothing and Equipment Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025: High Level Of Competition Post Covid-19 Outbreak

DUBLIN, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Protective Clothing and Equipment Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global industrial protective clothing and equipment market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2019-2025.

The global industrial protective clothing and equipment market size is to cross $69 billion by 2025, growing at a promising rate. Market growth can be contributed to the growing prevalence of workplace-related accidents and injuries across the globe. Globally, numerous accidents and injuries happen primarily caused due to falling objects, chemical reactions, and unhygienic working conditions. Accidents have increased globally at construction sites, mining, and electric shocks in the electrical, industrial sector. Approximately 40% of workers suffer from such fatalities in the industrial workplace worldwide. Therefore, the growing incidence of disease burden globally, followed by growing unmet needs for hygiene and safety protection, is expected to drive the market.



The spread of COVID-19 has hit operations in several industries, including construction, mining, automotive, oil & gas, and electronic & semiconductor. Industrial protective clothing and equipment used in such industries have a low demand due to the shutdown of operations since the outbreak of the virus. However, safety gear such as masks, face shields, gloves, goggles, aprons, lab coats, coveralls, and a few other protective clothing and equipment are expected to observe an increase in demand during COVID-19 restrictions.



The global industrial protective clothing and equipment market share is dominated by vendors that have an international presence. Improving global economic conditions is expected to fuel the growth of the market, making it attractive for the launch of new varieties. One of the key strategies implemented by market players includes the introduction of differentiated products and solutions for different application segments. Hence, companies strive to offer differentiated channels for distribution and better product mix, thereby catering to changing needs. Key manufacturers are extending and expanding the product line-up in their business segments with the launch of several new safety apparel and accessories, thereby gaining an edge over their competitors.



