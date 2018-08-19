69 Percent of Medicare Beneficiaries Think Medicare Will Not Be Available for Their Children: HealthMine Survey

DALLAS, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A survey of 781 Medicare Advantage plan beneficiaries found 63 percent of respondents are concerned if Medicare coverage will be available throughout their lifetime. And, 69 percent believe that Medicare will not be available for their children throughout their lifetime.

Other concerns by respondents showed wavering confidence in the stability of coverage from their plan. Thirty-four percent said they were "very confident" that their coverage was stable; 49 percent had some confidence; and 13 percent were not too confident, while 4 percent had no confidence in the stability of their coverage.

In addition, respondents were concerned about their medical information security, and the plan's ability to help them avoid Medicare scams. Just 17 percent were "very confident" regarding the security of digital medical information, and 21 percent were "not too confident," while 11 percent had "no confidence" regarding their information security.

Most respondents did not have complete confidence that their provider would help them avoid Medicare scams, with 44 percent saying they were "not sure," and 24 percent responding they had "no confidence." The remaining 32 percent said that their providers made them feel confident that they would avoid Medicare scams. Only 5 percent of respondents said they had been victimized in a Medicare scam, while 72 percent responded that they were educated about Medicare scams.

According to Bryce Williams, president & CEO of HealthMine, "While 'Medicare for All' is in the news, these results may indicate that confidence in Medicare is wavering. It underscores that continuous changes in healthcare can fuel consumer uncertainty. However, Medicare Advantage plans are driving value-based care. And value-based care is the opportunity for plans to double down on their commitment to beneficiaries by providing highly individualized guidance to help them achieve better health."

Below are questions and results from the survey:

Are you concerned if Medicare coverage will be available throughout your lifetime?

Yes 63%

No 37%

Do you think Medicare will be available for your children throughout their lifetime?

Yes 31%

No 69%

How confident do you feel about the stability of your Medicare coverage?

Very confident 34%

Somewhat confident 49%

Not too confident 13%

No confidence 4%

How confident are you that your digital medical information is secure?

Very confident 17%

Somewhat confident 51%

Not too confident 21%

No confidence 11%

Does your provider make you feel confident you will avoid any Medicare scams?

Yes 32%

No 24%

Not sure 44%

Are you educated about Medicare scams?

Yes 72%

No 13%

Not sure 15%

About the Survey

The HealthMine Medicare Survey queried 781 insured age 65+ consumers with a chronic condition who are enrolled in a Medicare Advantage and/or Supplemental plan. Survey Sampling International (SSI) in June/July 2018 fielded the survey. Data were collected via an opt-in panel. The margin of error was three percent (3%). Survey Sampling International (SSI) has been the Worldwide Leader in Survey Sampling and Data Collection Solutions, across every mode, for more than forty years.

About HealthMine

HealthMine is a Health Action as a Service company. Since 1992, health plans have leveraged our services to target and engage individuals to take health actions that improve their clinical outcomes while decreasing total cost of care and increasing health plan revenue. HealthMine is on the web at www.healthmine.com.



