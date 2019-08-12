$690,134 in Direct Purchaser Settlements Reached with Windshield Washer Systems Manufacturers in Price Fixing Class Action Lawsuit

DETROIT, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Freed Kanner London & Millen LLC; Kohn, Swift & Graf, P.C.; Preti, Flaherty, Beliveau & Pachios LLP and Spector Roseman & Kodroff, P.C. ("Settlement Class Counsel") announce that the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan Southern Division ("Court") has approved the following announcement of proposed class action settlements with the MITSUBA Defendants and DENSO Defendants. The lawsuit claimed that Defendants conspired to raise, fix, maintain, and stabilize prices, rig bids, and allocate the supply of windshield washer systems sold in the United States, in violation of federal antitrust laws.

The settlements affect those who purchased windshield washer systems in the United States between January 1, 2000 and August 14, 2018 directly from any of the following entities (or depending on the specific settlement agreements, their parents, subsidiaries, affiliates and joint ventures): ASMO Co. Ltd.; ASMO Manufacturing, Inc.; ASMO North America, LLC; DENSO Corporation; DENSO International America, Inc.; American Mitsuba Corp.; MITSUBA Corp.; Valeo S.A.; Robert Bosch GmbH; and Jidosha Denki Kogyo Co., Ltd.

A hearing will be held on November 5, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., before the Honorable Marianne O. Battani, United States District Judge, at the Theodore Levin United States Courthouse, 231 West Lafayette Boulevard, Detroit, MI 48226, Courtroom 250, for the purpose of determining: (1) whether the proposed settlements with the MITSUBA and DENSO Defendants totaling $690,134 should be approved by the Court as fair, reasonable and adequate; (2) whether the Court should approve the proposed plan of distribution of MITSUBA and DENSO settlement proceeds to members of the settlement classes; and (3) whether the Court should approve Settlement Class Counsel's request for an award of attorneys' fees, reimbursement of litigation costs and expenses, and an incentive payment to the Class Representative.

A Notice of Proposed Settlements and Claim Form (the "Notice") was mailed to potential Settlement Class members on or about August 8, 2019. The Notice describes the litigation and options available to Settlement Class members with respect to the MITSUBA and DENSO settlements in more detail. The Notice also explains what steps a Class Member must take to (1) remain in the settlement classes and file a Claim Form to share in the settlement proceeds, (2) object to the settlements, or (3) request exclusion from the settlement classes. The Notice and other important documents related to the settlements can be accessed at www.AutoPartsAntitrustLitigation.com/WindshieldWasherSystems or by calling 1-877-670-0869 or writing to Windshield Washer Systems Direct Purchaser Antitrust Litigation, P.O. Box 2995, Portland, OR 97208-2995. Those who believe they may be a member of either of the MITSUBA or DENSO settlement classes, are urged to obtain a copy of the Notice.

URL: www.AutoPartsAntitrustLitigation.com/WindshieldWasherSystems

