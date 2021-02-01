6AM City: The Fastest Growing Newsletter-First Local Media Company in the United States to Expand Nationally in 2021

GREENVILLE, S.C., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 6AM City recently closed a Series Seed funding round led by Harbright Ventures and VentureSouth, fueling growth and positioning the company for national expansion and profitability in 2021. 6AM is homegrown in the southeast, with its headquarters in Greenville, SC, and has raised almost $4M to date with 95% of funding coming from angel investors in the markets it serves.

6AM will double in size, starting with the launch of NASHtoday (Nashville, TN) in March, to join 7 existing southeastern markets and 300,000+ subscribers.

NASHtoday (Nashville, TN) Coming March 2021

In addition to launching NASHtoday, 6AM is evaluating over a dozen cities for a 2021 launch, many of which are in the southeastern quadrant of the United States.

Expansion conversations are being driven by interest from local economic developers, investors, advertisers, editorial talent, and publishers with established audiences. 6AM is launching a PickMyCity initiative to expedite expansion efforts, led by VP of Expansion, Michael Mazzara. He will be responsible for selecting new cities, establishing local launch partnerships, and securing investments and audience partnerships to accelerate national expansion.

6AM has positioned itself as a catalyst driving economic impact and helping cities to attract and retain the very best talent by educating and activating current and prospective residents. As more professionals and retirees are evaluating their options for which cities they will call home, cities are now in a race to stand out as attractive locations. 6AM is a marketing machine for the cities it serves.

6AM works with local, regional, and national advertising partners. Over 30% of its advertising partnerships are multi-market placements, and with the addition of even more markets in 2021, we will continue to strengthen our ability to serve regional and national brand messaging locally.

About 6AM City Inc: 6AM City is redefining the future of local media as the fastest-growing newsletter-first local media company in the country, delivering the most relevant need-to-know local news and events via a daily email at 6 a.m. The newsletters are a 5 minute read, conversational in tone and are politically unbiased. 6AM isn't in the business of manufacturing content to replace the local newspaper, rather you can think of 6AM as a distribution center for all local content. Like a distribution center, 6AM specializes in packaging, distribution, performance, convenience, and profitability. For more information, visit their website at 6AMcity.com or follow their social media channels LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Current Markets: Greenville, SC (GVLtoday); Columbia, SC (COLAtoday); Charleston, SC (CHStoday); Asheville, NC (AVLtoday); Raleigh, NC (RALtoday); Chattanooga,TN (NOOGAtoday); Nashville, TN (NASHtoday); and Lakeland, FL (LALtoday).

