6clicks Joins Hands with Tata Consultancy Services to Help Enterprises Strengthen Their Cyber Defense, Governance, Risk and Compliance

6clicks' Platform and its AI-Driven Information Assimilation Technology will be at the Core of TCS' GRC Services and Solutions to Help Clients with Complex Challenges

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 6clicks , the leading AI-powered governance, risk and compliance platform for businesses and advisors, today announced that it has partnered with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a leading IT services, consulting, and business solutions organization. This will help clients address complex security, risk management and compliance-related challenges. The AI-enabled 6clicks platform, powered by TCS' domain expertise in governance, risk and compliance consulting and professional services will simplify and augment control, risk and compliance processes for enterprises.

"As enterprises transform and expand their businesses, they encounter newer risks with technologies, business processes, and compliance in the dynamic regulatory environment. We are pleased to partner with 6clicks to further strengthen our platform-based services and offer centralized control and visibility to help our clients proactively defend against third party risks and navigate the increasingly complex security landscape," said Santha Subramoni, Global Head, Cybersecurity Practice, TCS.

TCS has started leveraging the 6clicks platform to automate third-party vendor risk management, under its enterprise security-as-a-service offering. Over time, TCS will add other capabilities, such as governance, risk & compliance – as-a-service, taking fuller advantage of the 6clicks platform.

Organizations are increasingly dependent on third parties to do business, provide goods and services, and improve operational efficiency. Yet, a recent TCS study found that cyber threats within digital ecosystems may be an enterprise blind spot.

"Cybersecurity and GRC have core common elements that need to be approached in a unified way, and TCS fully understands and embodies this vision," said Anthony Stevens, CEO & Co-Founder, 6clicks. "We are proud to work with TCS and apply our integrated platform to increasingly daunting challenges of security, risk and compliance."

About 6clicks

Recognizing the immense challenges facing risk and compliance teams, 6clicks was founded to apply the power of AI within a productive management framework to exponentially advance teams. Aside from being fast to implement and easy to use, 6clicks is making waves in the market through:

Hub & Spoke architecture – designed from the ground up to support multi-tenanted distributed deployment - perfect for large enterprises, advisors and MSPs.

Hailey, the 6clicks AI engine that does in seconds what would take weeks, including compliance mapping and policy gap analysis, and now control set and control description automation – a boon for compliance professionals.

Fully integrated content – no 'uploads', external data feeds or a lack of traceability – all you need is baked into the platform.

As the name suggests (read: " The founder's story: How 6clicks was born and what's behind the name "), 6clicks makes it easy to manage risk and compliance—faster and with greater accuracy, consistency and scalability. Designed for advisors and businesses and powered by AI and integrated content, 6clicks is taking on giants like ServiceNow, Diligent, OneTrust, RSA Archer and Galvanize by reinventing how automated GRC operates.

About Tata Consultancy Service

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 55 years. Its consulting-led, cognitive powered, portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile™ delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 615,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 55 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $27.9 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, and is listed on the BSE and the NSE in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit www.tcs.com

