6clicks Opens Customer Community and Partner Community to Share GRC Questions, Suggestions, Ideas and Insights

The Two Communities Are Devoted to Furthering Maturity and Best Practices in Governance, Risk and Compliance

MELBOURNE, Australia, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 6clicks, the GRC innovators, today announced two online communities—one for customers and the other for partners—to further maturity, best practices and encourage effective and efficient operations in Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC). The self-service communities enable customers and partners to share questions, concerns, suggestions, ideas and insights in the practice of GRC and in the use of the 6clicks platform. Policies, assessment and report templates can also be shared and even improved through community interaction.

"GRC is complex and constantly changing, and companies are scattered at many different points along the path towards GRC maturity and modernization," said Dr. Heather Buker, Chief Customer Officer, 6clicks. "Given the sizable and growing number of 6clicks customers and their collective experiences, there is a wealth of knowledge and insight to be shared within the new communities."

Unlike some communities, 6clicks will actively participate and help moderate content and dialog to ensure the highest level of quality and efficiency of interactions. Both the partner and the customer community are intended to empower customers and bring them together, and the involvement by 6clicks experts is designed to enhance and enrich the value of the community as well as provide exclusive product roadmap insights to its user base.

The partner community will enable consultants and systems integrators to serve customers more effectively with tips and tricks on digitizing their offerings with 6clicks. It will also help to advance GRC modernization practices among all partners while enabling individual partners to develop customized and proprietary materials for their own clients.

Customers and partners will receive a notification with instructions for accessing and participating in the communities.

6clicks is an AI-powered GRC platform and marketplace that scales with organizations. 6clicks provides a solution that's smart, not complicated. It is purpose-built to modernize the practice of GRC, helping customers mitigate risk, manage compliance and work efficiently despite the growing complexity and increasing scope of GRC that leaves organizations understaffed and overworked. The 6clicks platform is an end-to-end solution for understanding compliance requirements and making them actionable, managing internal controls, defining ideal compliance and audit processes and workflows, automating manual tasks and monitoring and reporting on compliance posture. Its Hub and Spoke, multi-tenancy architecture enables a single pane of glass vantage across even complex organizations with the creation and execution of global and local standards. 6clicks provides full scalability to grow with organizations and vastly simplifies and eases the work of GRC.

About 6clicks

Recognizing the immense challenges facing risk and compliance teams, 6clicks was founded to apply the power of AI within a productive management framework to exponentially advance teams. Aside from being fast to implement and easy to use, 6clicks is making waves in the market through:

Hub & Spoke architecture – designed from the ground up to support multi-tenanted distributed deployment - perfect for large enterprises, advisors and MSPs.

Hailey, the 6clicks AI engine that does in seconds what would take weeks, including compliance mapping and policy gap analysis, and now control set and control description automation – a boon for compliance professionals.

Fully integrated content – no 'uploads', external data feeds or a lack of traceability – all you need is baked into the platform.

As the name suggests (read: "The founder's story: How 6clicks was born and what's behind the name"), 6clicks makes it easy to manage risk and compliance—faster and with greater accuracy, consistency and scalability. Designed for advisors and businesses and powered by AI and integrated content, 6clicks is taking on giants like ServiceNow, Diligent, OneTrust, RSA Archer and Galvanize by reinventing how automated GRC operates.

