6Connex's Innovative Platform Powers National Multiple Sclerosis Society's Virtual Walk MS® 2021 Events

LOS ANGELES, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 6Connex, the leading global platform for virtual and hybrid events, announced today that the National Multiple Sclerosis Society (the Society) is utilizing the firm's Soar technology to host the organization's national Walk MS® 2021 events. 6Connex's innovative virtual technologies will help Walk MS® meet supporters where they are to connect, celebrate, and make a difference for those living with MS.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, there were 250,000 people participating in Walk MS events nationwide, making it the largest gathering of people who are supportive of MS awareness. Due to ongoing restrictions and guidelines around large gatherings, the Society put the health and safety of their attendees first and decided to host 353 virtual Walk MS events instead.

"The National MS Society creates Walk MS celebrations in every state so participants can fundraise, celebrate and feel a sense of community. "This year, we were determined to not let COVID-19 stop participants from having that connection," said AVP Walk MS Event Experience Cindy Yomantas and Project Manager Lisa Zeller. "By utilizing 6Connex's virtual platform, we were able to create unique interactive experiences that mimic what attendees would have been able to participate in in-person. The 6Connex team successfully captured the essence of what it feels like to be at Walk MS®."

The Society is using 6Connex Soar, the industry's leading enterprise-level virtual event solution, built to deliver a holistic virtual experience, to power its virtual Walk MS events. The Society wanted to provide attendees with an innovative but impactful way to continue their walks virtually, and Soar technology allowed 6Connex to create a virtual park environment familiar to attendees, while presenting new information about MS to participants in an accessible and efficient manner.

"Working with the National MS Society team to create an event where participants around the nation felt interconnected and familiarity has been a special experience for the 6Connex team," said Ruben Castaño, CEO of 6Connex. "We're proud to help an organization continue their work in raising awareness for MS, while helping them reach an even broader audience with our virtual technologies."

The virtual Walk MS will be accessible on the Society's social media and online platforms, allowing everyone to experience Walk MS® when it is most convenient for them.

About Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis is an unpredictable, often disabling disease of the central nervous system. There is currently no cure for MS. Symptoms vary from person to person and range from numbness and tingling, to mobility challenges, blindness and paralysis. An estimated 1 million people live with MS in the United States. Most people are diagnosed between the ages of 20 and 50, and it affects women three times more than men.

About the National Multiple Sclerosis Society

The National MS Society, founded in 1946, funds cutting-edge research, drives change through advocacy, and provides programs and services to help people affected by MS live their best lives. Connect to learn more and get involved: nationalMSsociety.org , Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , YouTube or 1-800-344-4867.

About 6Connex

6Connex is the leading provider of virtual and hybrid event solutions. Our secure, cloud-based platform expands audience reach and drives in-depth content engagement for marketing, sales, recruitment, training, and HR communities. Our product portfolio includes virtual and hybrid venues, learning management, and webinars. For more information, visit http://www.6connex.com or call 1-800-395-4702.

