6G Communications: Low Loss and Thermal Materials & Structures 2024-2044 Unveiling the $10 Billion Market Potential in Solving Low Loss and Thermal Challenges for 6G Communications

The telecommunications industry is standing on the cusp of a revolutionary change with the advent of 6G technology. This new research publication provides a comprehensive analysis of the burgeoning 6G communications sector, particularly focusing on the critical low loss and thermal materials and structures. The report forecasts promising growth and a significant market opportunity exceeding $10 billion for players who can address the unique challenges posed by 6G technology.

The report outlines the essential components for the successful deployment of 6G networks, highlighting the importance of advanced materials that can manage higher frequencies, increased power consumption, and elevated thermal profiles. The state-of-the-art study serves as a strategic roadmap offering a profound understanding of the technology's intricacies and market dynamics.

Encompassing a global view, the publication presents an in-depth look into winning chemistries, potential partnerships, acquisitions, and emerging competitors through a series of SWOT appraisals, timelines, graphs, tables, and 32 forecast lines. Industry players can capitalize on the insights to identify otherwise untapped market gaps and invest strategically in next-generation communications technology.

Compelling Research Insights into 6G Materials

A dissection of both low-loss and thermal materials required for optimal 6G performance.

Comparative data and SWOT analyses to identify potential partnerships and competitive advantages.

Sophisticated roadmaps predicting two-decade-long technology adoption and innovation cycles.

Conclusive profiles on 107 companies currently shaping the future of 6G technology.

Projections featuring preferred compounds, devices, frequency bands, and regions expected to drive the 6G industry forward.

The report commences with an executive summary and conclusions that efficiently distill information for time-constrained professionals, followed by chapters diving deep into the much-anticipated '6G dream'. Notably, it assesses the evolving landscapes of both low-loss dielectrics and thermal management materials across a spectrum of applications.

The publication reports on dielectrics at various levels, from devices to intelligent surfaces, showcasing the drive towards integrated materials for this next-gen tech. On the flip side, extensive chapters on thermal materials detail out the innovations in cooling solutions and heat spreaders courtesy of burgeoning 6G infrastructure and devices.

As the 6G network landscape unfolds, the potential of this market only intensifies. The research encapsulated in this report guides industry participants seeking to stake a claim in the future of communications technology.

Key Questions Answered Include:

Winning and losing chemistries and companies?

Potential partners, acquisitions and emerging competition?

20-year roadmaps of decision making, technical capability, adoption?

Gaps in the market. The unsolved problems that are your opportunities?

Phase One and Phase 2 evolution of 6G with materials, frequencies, functionality?

Thirty-two 20-year forecasts of 6G low loss and thermal materials and their hosts?

Preferred compounds, morphologies, devices, frequencies, active regions emerging?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary and Conclusions with 32 market forecast lines 2024-2044

1.1 Purpose of this report

1.2 Methodology of this analysis

1.3 20 primary conclusions with 3 infograms

1.4 Examples of winning and losing 6G low loss, thermal materials and 6G frequencies

1.5 Organisations developing 6G hardware and likely purchasers

1.6 How material needs change with 6G communications

1.7 The quest for 6G low loss materials

1.8 The quest for 6G thermal materials

1.9 Technology roadmaps 2024-2044 and 32 market forecast lines 2024-2044

1.10 Market forecasts for 6G low-loss and thermal materials in14 lines 2024-2044

1.11 Background forecasts in 18 lines 2024-2044

1.12 Location of primary 6G material and component activity worldwide

2. Introduction

2.1 Why we need 6G

2.2 Disruptive 6G aspects

2.3 Widening list of 6G aspirations - impact on hardware

2.4 Predictions of NTTDoCoMo, Huawei, Samsung, Nokia and current status

2.5 6G standards procedure settled

2.6 Infogram: Progress from 1G-6G rollouts 1980-2043

2.7 Three infograms: 6G in action land, water, air and low loss and thermal needs

2.8 Likely 6G evolution

2.9 Non-metals gain share

2.10 The arguments against 6G

2.11 SWOT appraisal of 6G Communications as currently understood

2.12 Transmission distance dilemma calls for power, thermal and dielectric advances

2.13 The going green dilemma - impact on materials

2.14 14 applications of 20 emerging inorganic compounds in potential 6G communications

2.15 14 applications of 10 elements in potential 6G communications

2.16 14 applications of 6 emerging organic families in potential 6G communications

2.17 Roundup

2.18 Manufacturing technologies for 6G high added value materials

2.19 SWOT appraisal of 6G Communications material and component opportunities

3. Low loss materials and applications for 6G

3.1 Definition, requirements and choices for 6G low-loss materials

3.2 Major changes in low-loss material choices from 5G to 6G

3.3 Different dielectric needs and choices for 6G

3.4 Permittivity 0.1-1THz for 19 dielectric families

3.5 Dissipation factor 0.1-1THz for 16 dielectric families: the big picture

3.6 Dissipation factor 0.1-1THz for 19 dielectric families: the detail

3.7 Primary mentions of low loss and thermal materials in 6G research

3.8 Trend to integrated low loss materials for 6G

3.9 Compromises with 6G low loss materials depending on format and application

3.10 Routine and unusual dielectrics have applications in 6G systems

3.11 Low loss materials for 6G base stations and distributed equipment

3.12 THz waveguides for 6G client devices, rooms and outdoors

3.13 SWOT appraisal of 6G low loss material opportunities

4. Epsilon near zero ENZ materials and applications for 6G

4.1 ENZ definition and phenomena

4.2 Examples of ENZ material development

5. 6G thermal management materials and applications: the big picture

5.1 Greater need for thermal materials in 6G demands more innovation

5.2 Thermal issues with 6G equipment on land and in the air

5.3 Important considerations when solving thermal challenges

5.4 Heat management structures

5.5 Integration of 6G thermal materials

5.6 Diverse new thermal challenges emerging allow in new suppliers

5.7 New heat pipes in 2021 and 2022: biporous wick, two graphene options

5.8 Lessons from latest patents: self-repairing and better performing thermal interface material

5.9 SWOT appraisal of 6G Communications thermal materials opportunities

6. Thermal management materials for 6G smartphones, IOT nodes and other client devices

6.1 Overview

6.2 Targetted activity of 17 companies against 3 thermal material criteria

6.3 Smartphones billion yearly 2023-2043 with 6G impact

6.4 Smartphone thermal materials market area million square meters 2023-2043

6.5 Thermal progress from 5G to 6G smartphones and other client devices

6.6 Thermal interface materials for 6G

6.7 Thermal insulation internally aerogel WL Gore

7. Wild cards for 6G thermal management: thermal metamaterial, thermal hydrogel, thermoelectric heat pump

7.1 Overview

7.2 Thermal hydrogels for passive cooling of 6G microelectronics and photovoltaics

7.3 Thermal metamaterials for 6G devices, infrastructure and photovoltaics

7.4 Radiative cooling of photovoltaics generally

7.5 Thermal metamaterial - Plasmonics Inc. and Radi-Cool

7.6 Nano Meta technologies Inc.

7.7 Thermoelectric temperature control for 6G chips

7.8 Non-toxic thermoelectrics

8. Solid state cooling

8.1 Definition and need for solid-state cooling

8.2 Solid state cooling toolkit

8.3 Eleven primary conclusions with five infographics

8.4 The most needed compounds for future solid-state cooling

8.5 Twelve solid-state cooling operating principles compared by 10 capabilities

8.6 Research pipeline of solid-state cooling by topic vs technology readiness level

8.7 Heart of emerging solid-state cooling

8.8 Function and format of solid-state cooling and prevention of heating

8.9 The future of thermal interface materials and other cooling by thermal conduction

8.10 SWOT appraisal for silicone thermal conduction materials

8.11 SWOT appraisals of solid-state cooling in general and seven emerging versions

8.12 SWOT appraisal of Passive Daytime Radiative Cooling PDRC

8.13 SWOT appraisal of self-cooling radiative metafabric

8.14 SWOT appraisal of Anti-Stokes fluorescent cooling

8.15 SWOT appraisal of electrocaloric cooling and thermal management

8.16 SWOT appraisal of magnetocaloric cooling

8.17 SWOT appraisal of mechanocaloric cooling

8.18 SWOT appraisal of thermoelectric cooling and temperature control

8.19 Undesirable materials widely used and proposed: this is an opportunity for you

8.20 Attention vs maturity of cooling technologies 3 curves 2024, 2034, 2044

9. Metamaterials for 6G applications

9.1 Overview

9.2 The meta-atom and patterning options

9.3 Commercial, operational, theoretical, structural options compared

9.4 Metamaterial patterns and materials

9.5 Six formats of metamaterial needed for 6G with examples

9.6 Metasurface primer

9.7 Hypersurfaces

9.8 The long-term picture of metamaterials overall

9.9 Metasurface energy harvesting likely for 6G

9.10 GHz, THz, infrared and optical metamaterials

9.11 SWOT assessments for metamaterials and metasurfaces generally

