6K Additive Announces Commercial Expansion into Europe to Help Meet the Demand from OEMs and Strategic Additive Manufacturing Customers

As the first step to the expansion, the company appoints industry veteran François Bonjour as European Sales Director

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 6K Additive, a division of 6K, the leader in the production of sustainable advanced materials for additive manufacturing and energy storage, announced today it is expanding commercial operations into Europe and has named EU industry veteran François Bonjour as the European Sales Director. The new expansion will also support the increased interest in 6K Additive powders from strategic EU customers and AM system manufacturers.

"Over the last two years, we've established 6K Additive in North America as the go-to organization for high-quality AM powder with environmental and sustainable benefits that no other powder manufacturer can offer. We're excited to bring our powders to the European market where a high value is placed on technologies that can contribute to the circular economy and meet their stringent quality metrics," said Frank Roberts, president of 6K Additive. "Having a leader like François on the ground in Europe who has the experience, knowledge, and reputation will be invaluable as we ramp up our EU commercial efforts over the coming months. This is especially important given the interest we've seen from the printer OEMs and strategic customers based in Europe."

6K Additive's mission is to provide a solution for global decarbonization in producing performance additive manufacturing materials that are critical to production in markets such as aerospace, medical and industrial applications. The company recently released results from an LCA study conducted by Foresight Management comparing the environmental impact of 6K's UniMelt® microwave plasma technology to current atomization technologies to produce metal powders. The results showed a 91% reduction in energy use and a 91.5% reduction in carbon emissions when using the 6K UniMelt process. The independent studies can be download here.

François joins 6K Additive, having spent the last ten-plus years working in the metal powder and alloys markets with organizations such as Powder Alloy Corporation, Tekna Plasma System, and TIG, where he was responsible for sales and business development in Europe. Mr. Bonjour also spent eight years at ThyssenKrupp, where he worked with leading aerospace companies such as GE Aviation, Airbus, Safran, and others.

6K Additive is the world's first producer of AM powder made from sustainable sources and offers a full suite of premium powder including nickel, titanium, copper, and refractory metals such as tungsten and rhenium. The proprietary UniMelt system is the world's only microwave production-scale plasma system, with a highly uniform and precise plasma zone with zero contamination and high throughput production capabilities. Companies interested in working with 6K Additive regarding their specific powder requirements are urged to visit 6K Additive's website 6KAdditive.com

6K press releases are available here: https://www.6kinc.com/about/news/

About 6K

6K was founded in North Andover, Massachusetts, with sustainability at its core. The company has developed the UniMelt® technology, a proprietary advanced microwave plasma production system, to transform engineered materials into revolutionary products that advance industries across additive manufacturing, renewable energy, aerospace, consumer electronics, and more. 6K represents 6,000 degrees, both the temperature of the operation of UniMelt® and the temperature of the sun's surface.

The 6K Energy division is focused on the production of low-cost, sustainable, and domestically produced battery material, accelerating the pace of battery production and adoption of electric vehicles. The 6K Additive division specializes in sustainably sourced AM metal powder production and reclamation, using a proprietary milling and cleaning process that ensures contamination-free, high-quality powders. For more information, visit www.6Kinc.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

SOURCE 6K