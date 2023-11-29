6K Additive Receives Third-Party Recycled Content Certification from Sustainability Verification Leader SCS Global Services

The certification recognizes 6K Additive's commitment to producing environmentally conscious titanium powder for additive manufacturing.

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 6K Additive, a division of 6K Inc. and leader in the sustainable production of materials for additive manufacturing and metal alloys, announced today that its titanium powder (Ti-6AL-4V) has been independently certified by Scientific Certification Systems (SCS) Global Services, a global third-party auditing and certification organization, for achieving a minimum 95% post-consumer recycled titanium content. The SCS Recycled Content Certification evaluates products made from pre-consumer or post-consumer material diverted from the waste stream. This certification measures the percentage of recycled content for the purpose of making an accurate claim in the marketplace.

"We are thrilled that our commitment to sustainability has been recognized by a leading organization such as SCS Global Services through their certification process. We're seeing a big increase from customers asking for not only data, but third-party validation from their suppliers regarding sustainability and having a recognized certification from a global sustainability organization like SCS is exactly the type of confirmation they are seeking," said Frank Roberts, President of 6K Additive. "Our proprietary technology for processing titanium and refractory metals at scale is a benefit to our customers and the environment by recycling scrap streams back into premium powders."

6K Additive is the world's first producer of AM powder made from sustainable sources and offers a full suite of premium powder, including nickel, titanium, copper, stainless steel, aluminum alloys, and refractory metals such as tungsten, niobium, and rhenium. The company leverages its UniMelt® production-scale microwave plasma process to precisely spheroidize metal powders while controlling the chemistry and porosity of the final product with zero contamination and high throughput production capabilities. Last year the company released results from an LCA study conducted by Foresight Management comparing the environmental impact of 6K's UniMelt microwave plasma technology to current atomization technologies to produce metal powders. The results showed reductions of 90% in energy usage and carbon emissions for its nickel-based alloys and a 75% reduction for its titanium alloys. Companies interested in working with 6K Additive regarding their specific powder requirements are urged to visit 6K Additive's website 6KAdditive.com.

About 6K

With sustainability at its core, 6K has developed UniMelt®, a proprietary advanced microwave plasma production system, to transform engineered materials into revolutionary products that advance industries across additive manufacturing, renewable energy, aerospace, consumer electronics, and more. 6K represents 6000 degrees, both the temperature of the operation of UniMelt®, the world's only microwave production scale plasma system, and the temperature of the sun's surface. 6K was founded in North Andover, Massachusetts.

The 6K Energy division is focused on the production of low-cost, sustainable, and domestically produced battery material accelerating the pace of battery production and adoption of electric vehicles. The 6K Additive division specializes in sustainably sourced, AM metal powders production and reclamation, using a proprietary milling and cleaning process that ensures contamination-free, high-quality powders. For more information, visit www.6Kinc.com.

About SCS Global Services

SCS Global Services (SCS) has been providing global leadership in third-party quality, environmental and sustainability verification, certification, auditing, testing, and standards development for more than three decades. Its programs span a cross-section of industries, recognizing achievements in green building, product manufacturing, food and agriculture, forestry, power generation, retail, and more. SCS is accredited to provide services under a wide range of nationally and internationally recognized certification programs. Consistent with its mission, SCS is a chartered benefit corporation, reflecting its commitment to socially and environmentally responsible business practices.

