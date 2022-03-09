6K and Our Next Energy (ONE) Announce Collaboration to Create Low-Cost Gemini Cathode Material

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. and NOVI, Mich., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 6K, a leader in the production of sustainable advanced materials for lithium-ion batteries, and Our Next Energy Inc. (ONE), a Michigan-based developer of innovative energy storage technology, today announced a partnership as ONE looks to scale up and commercialize its Gemini cell chemistry. The organization signed a letter of intent outlining how the companies will work together to significantly lower the cost and manufacturing capital required when producing this new battery material.



Mujeeb Ijaz, founder and chief executive officer of ONE said, "ONE is focused on developing the most cost- effective and novel methods for producing its Gemini cathode material using 6K materials and processes. Our focus is on building battery technology from a more sustainable, localized supply chain, thereby sharply reducing battery materials cost. Comparing conventional cathode material processing to 6K's novel approach gives me confidence that we can have a low-cost cathode material for Gemini."



ONE recently demonstrated a proof-of-concept battery that powered an electric vehicle 752 miles without recharging. The results were validated by a third party using a vehicle dynamometer where the test vehicle, a Tesla Model S retrofitted with an experimental battery, achieved 882 miles at 55 mph.



"This agreement is significant on many fronts. For us at 6K, ONE's use of our proprietary cathode material emphasizes our vision and mission of manufacturing battery materials at lower cost in the United States, helping to significantly drive down the overall costs of EVs with sustainably produced materials," said Sam Trinch, group president for 6K Energy.



Last spring, 6K announced a $30M investment in the Battery Center of Excellence for its 6K Energy division. The new 33,000 sq/ft state-of-the-art pilot production facility will accommodate multiple pilot scale UniMelt systems with a total annual capacity of 400-500 MWh. This facility will be the largest plant in the United States capable of producing NMC811 cathode material. This will support full scale development of materials such as high energy density, single crystal cathode; low-cost, conflict free cathode; solid-state electrolyte materials; and materials for the anode. The expansion will create pilot production capabilities to fully support partner qualification, providing a gateway direct to domestic production.



About 6K



6K represents 6000 degrees, setting 6K technology apart from all others. It is the temperature of operation of UniMelt® (5778K to be exact), the world's only microwave production scale plasma, and is also the temperature of the surface of the sun.



6K uses proprietary advanced plasma processing and industrial systems to create materials that are enabling the next generation of commercial and consumer products. The company's continuous UniMelt process allows for complete and unprecedented control of the entire materials engineering process to produce materials at exact specifications.



The 6K Energy division is focused on the production of low-cost, domestically produced battery material that is sustainably made using the advanced plasma processing technology of the UniMelt platform.



The 6K Additive division is a ISO9001 facility, reclaims and processes over a million pounds of Ti-64 per year, and has recently built and commissioned a state-of-the-art 40,000 square foot production facility for additive manufacturing powders.



To learn more about 6K, please visit www.6Kinc.com



About Our Next Energy



Our Next Energy, Inc. (ONE) is a Michigan-based developer of innovative energy storage technology. Founded in 2020 by Mujeeb Ijaz, a battery systems engineer with more than 30 years of experience, the ONE team is focused on safer battery chemistries that use sustainable raw materials while creating a reliable, low cost and conflict-free supply chain. ONE will begin production of its first product, AriesTM, in late 2022 and will demonstrate a production prototype GeminiTM battery in 2023. For more, visit: www.one.ai.

