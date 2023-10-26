6K Energy Announces the Creation of the "$6K for 6K Scholars" with Lane College in Jackson, Tennessee

The first scholarship winner, Amashia Mabone, is to be honored on November 10th at the 6K Energy office in Jackson, TN

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 6K Energy, a leader in the sustainable production of critical materials for lithium-ion batteries, today announced in concert with Lane College, the selection of the first recipient of the newly created scholarship "$6K for 6K Scholars", Amashia Mabone.

Amashia is a sophomore at Lane College, studying chemistry. The scholarship program supports academically talented students majoring in biology, chemistry, computer science, mathematics, or physics who are interested in pursuing a career in industry.

"We are very excited to formally announce a well-deserving student, Amashia Mabone, as our first scholarship recipient at Lane College," said 6K Energy COO Rob Davies. "At 6K Energy, it is paramount that we help eager students like Amashia to not only offset tuition expenses but also provide a summer internship, allowing her to gain valuable hands-on experience working side by side with professionals creating the first domestically produced battery material in the US."

Earlier this year, 6K Energy announced the PlusCAM factory, a full-scale battery material manufacturing plant located in Jackson, TN scheduled to open in late 2024 with a 13,000 tonnes per annum (tpa) production capacity. The PlusCAM factory will be the world's first UniMelt® plasma cathode plant, providing low-cost, ultra-sustainable battery material production for localized supply chains in the US. In addition, the company previously announced a $50M Department of Energy grant opportunity that will partially fund the $200+ million PlusCAM factory.

Lane College President Dr. Logan Hampton added, "I am ecstatic for Amashia and thankful to 6K Energy for working with Lane College in creating the "$6K for 6K Scholars" program. We know how overwhelming it can be trying to tackle the cost of college. We recognize the commitment 6K Energy has made with the program and appreciate how they have quickly become a desired employer for students of Lane College."

Amashia is a member of the Lane College Power of Potential Scholarship group. Outside of her studies, she enjoys expanding her knowledge through reading and honing her writing skills. She is also a talented musician and expresses her talents through her participation in the Lane College band.

