6lock and qashqade: Partnering to Empower Private Market Best Practices

Private equity firms create more value by pairing automated waterfall calculations with Verified Money Movement

AUSTIN, Texas, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 6lock, the Verified Money Movement platform purpose-built for private equity firms, today announced a partnership with qashqade, a platform that automates waterfall and carry calculations for fund operations. Together, the companies set a new standard for private market value creation best practices.

The partnership addresses two critical tooling gaps that leave PE firms exposed: manual, spreadsheet-based calculations to determine capital calls, deal allocations, and distributions — and error-prone, email-dependent processes to execute those transactions.

The risk of AI-enabled fraud is not theoretical. In capital call-focused business email compromise (BEC) schemes, attackers impersonate investment or insurance firms to request transfers tied to investment commitments. The average payout targeted in capital call schemes has reached over $800,000 per incident, significantly larger than typical wire scams. Sophisticated fraudsters are now manipulating calculation data itself — altering spreadsheets to change capital call figures, deal allocations, and distribution amounts — combining data manipulation with impersonation to create exponentially greater risk.

With qashqade's institutional-grade allocation management platform and 6lock's Verified Money Movement (VMM) platform, private equity firms can close two of the most persistent gaps in fund operations simultaneously — not just securing transactions, but ensuring the amounts behind them are right in the first place. Firms that deploy both solutions gain calculation accuracy paired with secure execution, reduced operational burden across fund administration and treasury teams, improved LP experience through transparency, and stronger fraud prevention against both impersonation attacks and data manipulation.

"Private equity has remained dependent on email and phone calls to 'verify' that everything is correct before moving money," said Todd Sorrel, Co-founder and CEO of 6lock. "The attacker's playbook depends on those channels. Firms stepping up to best practices will use qashqade to make fast, precise calculations — and those same firms will want to ensure those funds land where they're supposed to with 6lock's Verified Money Movement. Together, we eliminate both human error and impersonation-based wire fraud."

"Our platform ensures fund managers and administrators have total confidence in their waterfall and carry calculations," said Oliver Freigang, CEO and Co-founder at qashqade. "Together with 6lock, we help reinforce confidence across the broader process, from accurate economic outputs through to secure capital movement."

Private markets can no longer rely on human workarounds to fight sophisticated AI fraud. Private market CFOs, COOs, and fund administrators navigating operational risk in the age of AI must speed waterfall calculations and secure money movement with technologies purpose-built to support and protect high-value transactions.

About 6lock

6lock delivers Verified Money Movement (VMM) to lock fraud and human error out of fund flows for private markets. The platform enables identity-verified, secure, and real-time execution of capital calls, distributions, deals, and vendor payments. 6lock is SOC 2 Type II compliant and built to reduce fraud risk, operational burden, and friction across the PE ecosystem.

About qashqade

qashqade is the leading technology firm focused on automating and validating allocation and fee calculations across all capital flows, including waterfalls, fees, and carried interest. By replacing manual, spreadsheet-driven processes with a purpose-built engine, qashqade delivers clarity, certainty, and stability in a fully auditable environment.

Media Contact:

Rick Medeiros

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SOURCE 6lock