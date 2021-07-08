6sense and Bombora Expand Partnership to Deliver the Deepest Level of Buyer Insights, Data, and Orchestration to Account-Based Sellers and Marketers

6sense and Bombora Expand Partnership to Deliver the Deepest Level of Buyer Insights, Data, and Orchestration Tweet this

"We leverage both 6sense and Bombora intent data in our predictive buying stage model within 6sense, and overlay additional filter criteria like intent topics and keywords to understand which accounts to engage and what they're most interested in," said Casey Carey, CMO at Kazoo. "With the combined solution we've increased the number of in-market accounts identified by 15%, seen a 20% increase in accounts converting from the predicted Purchase stage to pipeline opportunity, and increased our lead-to-win rate by 14%, which is game changing."

Accelerating new opportunities for customers sits at the heart of this expanded partnership. Bombora's intent data is sourced from a proprietary cooperative of 4,000+ B2B websites, and its patented data science methodology identifies when businesses show buyer intent for a product or service. "6sense is a leader in orchestration and data for account-based sales and marketing teams" said Erik Matlick, Founder and CEO at Bombora. "Now, 6sense is our exclusive partner for activating an embedded offering of Bombora Company Surge® data into a predictive model. The combined solution gives customers accurate predictive account intelligence and actionable recommendations, so they can better focus on and engage their top accounts with messages that are relevant to buyer interests and their predicted journey stages."

The combined 6sense and Bombora solutions produce a full-funnel predictive analytics engine fueled by robust, curated B2B data coverage. Bombora Company Surge® adds a unique, consent-based intent signal to 6sense's already powerful intent capabilities and predictive models. The addition of Company Surge® to 6sense can result in more in-market target accounts identified, increased predictive accuracy of which accounts will turn into customers, and actionable recommendations for creating relevant engagement.

"6sense is delivering on its promise to bring the RevTech Revolution to its customers by synthesizing multiple enhanced data sources and turning them into clear and actionable recommendations that drive better account-based sales and marketing results," said Viral Bajaria, CTO and Co-founder of 6sense. "Together, 6sense and Bombora deliver the most complete view of B2B buyer behavior in the market, and our patented AI-based models can leverage both data sources to predict which accounts sales and marketing should prioritize."

The Bombora Company Surge - 6sense Kickstart Package is available to 6sense customers at no additional charge, giving access to a sample of Bombora's data and the combined solutions without a separate subscription. Expanded Company Surge® Intent data and a joint-customer success team are part of an upgrade via an exclusive Bombora - 6sense Expansion Package purchased from Bombora.

To learn more about the combined Bombora and 6sense solution, visit www.6sense.com/bombora or www.bombora.com .

About 6sense

The 6sense Account Engagement Platform helps B2B organizations achieve predictable revenue growth by putting the power of AI, big data, and machine learning behind every member of the revenue team. Led by Jason Zintak , 6sense uncovers anonymous buying behavior, prioritizes accounts for sales and marketing, and enables them to engage resistant buying teams with personalized, multi-channel, multi-touch campaigns. 6sense helps revenue teams know everything they need to know about their buyers so they can easily do anything needed to generate more opportunities, increase deal size, get into opportunities sooner, and compete and win more often.

About Bombora

Bombora is the leading provider of Intent data for B2B marketers. Bombora's data aligns marketing and sales teams, enabling them to base their actions on the knowledge of what companies are in market for which products. The source of this data is the first co-operative of premium B2B media companies. Members contribute content consumption and behavioral data about their audiences. In turn, they can better understand their audiences, serve advertisers, and monetize their inventory. Learn more about Bombora at bombora.com.

