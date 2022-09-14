6sense Announces Record-Breaking Performance

Leading RevTech company details across-the-board growth, with more to come



SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 6sense, the leading platform for B2B organizations generating predictable revenue, today announced record-breaking performance going into the second half of its fiscal year. Year-over-year, 6sense revenue has grown 113 percent, while its customer base and global workforce increased by 157 percent and 170 percent, respectively.

"Through a relentless focus on driving out uncertainty and waste for revenue teams, we are leading a movement in the industry. We're giving sales and marketing leaders the leg up they need to accurately plan, execute, and measure success with the certainty these times demand, said Jason Zintak, CEO of 6sense. "I'm proud of this team and our tenacious commitment to deliver world-class technology and support, innovate across the organization, and execute against our aggressive roadmap."

Key highlights from the first half of FY'23 include:

Product Innovation

With four acquisitions over the past year and significant product enhancements released, 6sense has been recognized by customers, partners and industry analysts as the RevTech leader with a strong vision and proven ability to deliver on its promises.

6sense Revenue AI™ was announced as the market-leading platform that applies the power of AI across the entire buyer's journey, removing guesswork and uncertainty that plagues sales and marketing teams, providing a better customer experience, and producing high-quality pipeline that is ultimately more likely to convert to revenue.

6sense rolled out the industry's first and only full Sales Intelligence integrations into both Microsoft Dynamics and HubSpot. Sellers working in these platforms now have seamless access to prescriptive sales dashboards and powerful buyer insights.

6sense brought predictive analytics all the way to sales outreach actions with a new Sales Intelligence dashboard that highlights Next Best Actions for sellers to take with specific contacts to drive their hottest accounts forward.

6sense announced the addition of AdTech industry veterans from Granite Media, bringing decades of experience in performance marketing to lead advertising product innovation and unlock 6sense customers' ability to accelerate growth efficiently.

The 6sense Revenue AI Ecosystem continues to expand with new partnerships, including with Outreach and LeanData. These integrations boost sellers' confidence to engage buying teams through prioritization and personalization powered by AI insights.

"Our teams continue to show their innovation and adaptability — both the existing 6sense teams and the ones who joined us as a result of acquisitions," said Viral Bajaria, CTO and Co-founder at 6sense. "They've worked together to make incredible progress integrating the unique capabilities of our newly acquired companies into the already-powerful 6sense platform. The result is a product that is evolving to anticipate and meet the changing needs of our customers. And there are more exciting developments on the horizon that will give our customers even more power to use big data and AI to improve the entire go-to-market process and proceed with confidence."

Performance and Results

Four years of 100%+ revenue growth is a remarkable measure of focus on customer success and the ability to execute across the entire organization. It is a result of leveraging 6sense Revenue AI to its full potential.

6sense has been recognized for its exceptional revenue growth and impact of its market-leading technology with its No. 550 ranking on the Inc. 5000, and inclusion in the Forbes Cloud 100 and Forbes AI 50 in 2022.

100 and Forbes AI 50 in 2022. 6sense customers participating in a Forrester Consulting Total Economic Impact Study this year reported a 2X increase in average contract value, 4X increases in win rate, 40% reduction in aggregate costs to qualify opportunities, and 20-40% reduction in time to close deals using 6sense Revenue AI.

6sense has expanded its total addressable market (TAM), reporting a 300%+ increase in YoY pipeline opportunities from buyers across non-technology industries like manufacturing and financial services.

"For marketers, we don't always get a chance to be as close to our end users or prospects as the sales or customer success team. 6sense has now opened up an avenue for us to understand their behavior and give us more confidence in everything we do," said Lori Chavez, VP Global Demand Generation and Digital Marketing at Sumo Logic.

People and Culture

6sense aims to be the best chapter of every employee's career. To deliver on this commitment, leaders and employees are mindful of nurturing their values-based culture, strive to hire and include diverse perspectives and voices, invest in onboarding and enabling employees, and obsess over creating value for customers, partners, and all stakeholders.

6sense brought on two key executives, Terese Lam as Chief People Officer (CPO) and Bryan Wise as Chief Information Officer (CIO), to drive impact with its many audiences, company culture, and technology innovations.

as Chief People Officer (CPO) and as Chief Information Officer (CIO), to drive impact with its many audiences, company culture, and technology innovations. For the third consecutive year, 6sense was recognized as an Inc. Best Workplace.

6sense has been named Best Company to Sell For by Selling Power and Best Places to Work in the Bay Area by the San Francisco Business Times .

. 6sense has been recognized by the employee-review website Comparably for the Best Company Outlook, Best Culture, Best for Women, Best for Diversity, Best Places to Work in the Bay Area, Best Engineering Teams, Best Product & Design Teams, Best Marketing Teams and Best Sales Teams.

"I have been impressed with our 6sensors' persistent determination to deliver customer value, our leaders' passion for a people-first company, and our truly inclusive culture," said Terese Lam, CPO at 6sense. "We strive to be a North Star for talent and an exceptional employee experience that ensues to people building many careers at 6sense."

