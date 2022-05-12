6sense Earns 2022 Top Rated Awards from TrustRadius

Company has been recognized as a leader among ABM, Sales Intelligence, and Intent Data categories

SAN FRANCISCO, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 6sense , the leading platform for B2B organizations generating predictable revenue, today announced that TrustRadius has recognized it as a 2022 Top Rated Awards recipient. 6sense has won in three categories that include Account-Based Marketing, Sales Intelligence, and Intent Data.

With a trScore of 8.5 out of 10 and 46 verified customer reviews, 6sense is recognized by the TrustRadius community as a valuable player in the Account-Based Marketing, Sales Intelligence, and Intent Data software categories.

"This recognition from TrustRadius and our customers is meaningful because it reflects our commitment to innovate and execute against our vision to transform how revenue teams work," said Viral Bajaria, 6sense CTO and Co-founder. "Customers can expect our team to continue to double down on our investments in people and technology to help them leverage the power of AI across the entire buyers' journey to provide a differentiated experience and produce the kind of pipeline that converts to revenue. Revenue teams aligned around insight-driven decisions not only better prioritize time and resources, but they also realize phenomenal outcomes."

Since 2016, the TrustRadius Top Rated Awards have become the B2B's industry standard for unbiased recognition of technology products. Based entirely on customer feedback, they have never been influenced by opinion or status as a TrustRadius customer.

6sense is proud that customers see real value in 6sense Revenue AI and share their experience with their peers through the TrustRadius platform.

About 6sense

6sense reinvents the way organizations create, manage, and convert pipeline to revenue. 6sense Revenue AI captures anonymous buying signals, targets the right accounts at the ideal time, and recommends the channels and messages to boost revenue performance. Removing guesswork, friction, and wasted sales effort, 6sense empowers sales, marketing, and customer success teams to significantly improve pipeline quality, accelerate sales velocity, increase conversion rates, and grow revenue predictably. 6sense has been recognized for its market-defining technology by Forbes Cloud 100, Gartner, and Forrester, and for its strong culture by Glassdoor, Inc. Magazine, and Comparably. For more information, visit 6sense or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About TrustRadius: TrustRadius is the most trusted research and review platform for business leaders to find and select the right software for their needs. Decision-makers across industries rely on verified, peer-based guidance and research from TrustRadius. Vendors engage and convert high-intent buyers by telling their unique stories through rich reviews. Over 12 million visitors a year create and engage with high-quality review content and data on Trustradius.com. Headquartered in Austin, TX, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.

