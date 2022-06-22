6sense Earns Leader Position in 11 G2 Summer 2022 Grid Reports

Customers Ranked the Revenue AI Platform #1 for the Seventh Consecutive Period

SAN FRANCISCO, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 6sense , the leading platform for B2B organizations generating predictable revenue, today announced that it has been named a Leader across 11 categories in the G2 Summer 2022 Grid Report. In addition, 6sense was also recognized as the number one ranked account-based advertising platform by customers for the seventh consecutive reporting period.

Slintel, a 6sense company, was also ranked as a Leader or High Performer in seven shared categories with 6sense and ranked as a Leader in one additional unique category, Lead Capture, and a High Performer in Competitive Intelligence. Saleswhale, a 6sense company, was also ranked as a High Performer in three additional unique categories that include Conversational Marketing, AI Sales Assistant, and Intelligent Virtual Assistants.

The G2 Summer Grid Reports are calculated based on customer satisfaction and market presence within a product category. 6sense customers continue to validate the value of 6sense Revenue AI™ to capture anonymous buying signals, target the right accounts at precisely the right time, and boost revenue performance with recommendations for the channels and messages most likely to convert.

"The G2 report results are especially meaningful as they're based on direct feedback from real customers. This validation demonstrates our dedication to transforming the way revenue teams efficiently increase sales and decrease costs," said Sanjay Kini, 6sense's Chief Customer Officer. "In a tightening economy, customers are telling us that they need to do be able to do more with less. 6sense becomes even more critical now, as sales and marketing teams focus on becoming more efficient with their time and resources."

The following are some of the highlights from verified consumer feedback on the G2 platform:

6sense was listed as a Leader in 11 G2 Summer 2022 Grid categories:

Account-Based Advertising Software

Account-Based Analytics Software

Account-Based Orchestration Platform

Account Data Management Software

Buyer Intent Data Tools

Lead Scoring Software

Lead Intelligence Software

Market Intelligence Software

Marketing Account Intelligence Software

Marketing Analytics Software

Sales Intelligence Software

Slintel was listed as a Leader or High Performer in seven Summer 2022 Grid categories:

Lead Scoring

Lead Intelligence

Market Intelligence

Buyer Intent Data Tools

Sales Intelligence

Lead Capture

Competitive Intelligence

Saleswhale was listed as a High Performer in three Summer 2022 Grid categories:

Conversational Marketing

AI Sales Assistant

Intelligent Virtual Assistants

G2 is a peer-to-peer business solutions review platform. Within each category, products are ranked by customer satisfaction and market presence and placed into one of four categories on the G2 Grid. Products in the Leader quadrant are rated highly by G2 users and have substantial market presence scores.

