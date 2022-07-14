6sense Honored With Best CEO for Women and Diversity by Comparably

Company was also recognized for Best Career Growth in Q2 2022



SAN FRANCISCO, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 6sense, the leading platform for B2B organizations generating predictable revenue, announced three workplace awards from the employee-review website Comparably. Based on verified, anonymous employee feedback, 6sense has been recognized as having the Best CEO for Women and Best CEO for Diversity as well as the Best Career Growth opportunities.

"We're uniquely positioned in the market today and dedicated to cultivating a diverse workplace that fosters creativity and innovation, supports inclusivity and wellbeing, and opens doors for professional development to everyone," said Jason Zintak, CEO of 6sense. "These awards are a reflection of the opinions of our employees, who are the closest to us and have the most influence on the business. We encourage and rely on their feedback to continually improve and deliver on our commitment to being the best chapter of their career."

The following are examples of employee feedback via Comparably:

"They (leadership team) take the time to take care of you as a person, they partner with you to create a strategic and tactical game plan to achieve goals, and find value in finding ways to support the team from time off to launching ERGs"

"I love how honest, helpful, and motivating the leadership team acts. They continuously want to help us grow as individuals and want to do everything in their power to see a promotion occur in the near future."

"Everyone is so supportive, smart, helpful, and willing to help or learn. We have a real, roll your sleeves up, mentality, and it really makes challenges and blockers almost fun to overcome."

Earlier this year, Comparably recognized 6sense with six awards including Best Company Outlook award, Best Places to Work in the Bay Area, Best Engineering Teams, Best Product & Design Teams, Best Marketing Teams, and Best Sales Teams. The achievements preceded additional workplace awards that include being named Inc. Best Workplace for the fourth consecutive year and named one of the Best Places to Work in the Bay Area by the San Francisco Business Times in 2022.

