6sense Named To Forbes AI 50 List of Companies to Watch in 2022

Forbes recognizes 6sense on their prestigious list of promising companies leveraging artificial intelligence

SAN FRANCISCO, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 6sense , the leading platform for B2B organizations generating predictable revenue, has been named among the top-50 private companies in North America making the most effective and interesting use of artificial technology by Forbes for their Top 50 AI list.

"We're proud to make the Forbes AI 50 list and to be recognized as an innovative leader," said Jason Zintak, 6sense CEO. "6sense is the first and only platform to apply the power of AI across the entire buyers' journey to provide a better customer experience and produce the kind of pipeline that converts to revenue. This allows the entire revenue team to make insight-driven decisions, prioritize time and resources, and realize better outcomes."

6sense is the only company recognized that accelerates growth at every step of the revenue generation process through a powerful combination of AI, machine learning, and big data. With 6sense Revenue AI, sales, marketing and customer success teams capture anonymous buying signals, target the right accounts at precisely the right time, and boost revenue performance with recommendations for the channels and messages most likely to convert, eliminating guesswork and driving better, more predictable results.

The prestigious Forbes AI 50 list, produced in partnership with Sequoia Capital, recognizes standouts in privately-held North American companies making the most interesting and effective use of artificial technology. A panel of 12 expert AI judges identified the 50 most compelling companies developing technology that enables machines to learn from experience or new data or perform human-like tasks such as recognizing speech or images, classifying information, and predicting outcomes. 6sense was recognized for its leadership in using AI and machine learning for sales and marketing solutions.

About 6sense

6sense reinvents the way organizations create, manage, and convert pipeline to revenue. The 6sense B2B platform captures anonymous buying signals, predicts the right accounts to target at the ideal time, and recommends the channels and messages to boost revenue performance. Removing guesswork, friction and wasted sales effort, 6sense empowers sales, marketing, and customer success teams to significantly improve pipeline quality, accelerate sales velocity, increase conversion rates, and grow revenue predictably. 6sense has been recognized for its market-defining technology by Forbes Cloud 100, G2, TrustRadius, Gartner, and Forrester, and for its strong culture by Glassdoor, Inc. Magazine, and Comparably. Learn more at 6sense.com .

