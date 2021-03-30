6sense Raises $125 Million in Series D Funding, Increases Valuation to $2.1 Billion

SAN FRANCISCO, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 6sense , the leading account engagement platform, today announced it has raised $125 million in Series D funding at a $2.1 billion valuation. D1 Capital Partners led the round with participation from Sapphire Ventures and Tiger Global. Existing investor Insight Partners also participated.

The 6sense platform's AI and big data architecture sets it apart from existing sales and marketing technologies by unifying silos of data to create a single system of insights and orchestration capabilities. This architecture enables sales and marketing teams to identify and engage target accounts at the right time with a relevant message on any channel.

This latest round of investment follows 6sense's third straight year of 100%+ revenue growth while leading the account-based technology market. In the last year, 6sense has been named a leader in The Forrester New Wave™: ABM Platforms, Q2 2020 report; named a Best Workplace by Inc. Magazine for the second year in a row; and named a leader in seven G2 Grid® reports, including the overall leader in Account-Based Advertising . The company's rapid growth has been fueled by the tremendous value customers realize with its platform, including significant increases in pipeline, revenue, average sale price, and deal velocity.

"Customer conversations are a critical part of our due diligence process, and the feedback from 6sense customers is among the best we've heard," said Dan Sundheim, Founder and Chief Investment Officer at D1 Capital Partners. "Improving revenue results is a goal for every business, but it's easier said than done. The way 6sense consistently creates value for customers made it clear that they deliver a unique, must-have solution for B2B revenue teams."

"We're grateful for our success leading the account-based sales and marketing category—and humbled by the confidence our customers and investors have in 6sense—but our vision has always been bigger and bolder," said Jason Zintak, CEO of 6sense. "There is an enormous opportunity to redesign the way B2B companies go to market. We believe we have the platform, data, team, and investment partners to be the foundation for B2B revenue technology ."

The investment seeks to catalyze 6sense's growth initiatives and further accelerate the company's aggressive product roadmap. Key areas of investment include expanding 6sense's robust data layer; further developing its machine learning-based next-best-action predictions; and continuing to scale its AI-based orchestration capabilities to deliver ideal customer journeys based on data and insights.

The financing comes just 15 months after 6sense announced $40 million in Series C funding led by Insight Partners. "We're doubling down on our investment because we've seen the 6sense team consistently execute against their plans for the past year and a half, and we witness firsthand the results the platform delivers every day for our portfolio of high growth companies," said Jeff Lieberman, Managing Director at Insight Partners. "Being the leader in account-based sales and marketing technology ideally positions 6sense to unlock additional market opportunities, and we're confident that they have the vision and track record to forge the future of revenue technology."

To learn more about 6sense's vision for the future of revenue technology, read Zintak's blog

About 6sense

The 6sense Account Engagement Platform helps B2B organizations achieve predictable revenue growth by putting the power of AI, big data, and machine learning behind every member of the revenue team. Led by Jason Zintak , 6sense uncovers anonymous buying behavior, prioritizes accounts for sales and marketing, and enables them to engage resistant buying teams with personalized, multi-channel, multi-touch campaigns. 6sense helps revenue teams know everything they need to know about their buyers so they can easily do anything needed to generate more opportunities, increase deal size, get into opportunities sooner, and compete and win more often.

