6Storage Continues to Invest in Innovation, Partnerships, and the Future of Self-Storage Operations

Company expands its partner ecosystem and product roadmap to support a more connected, flexible platform for self-storage operators.

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 6Storage Software Solutions, a self-storage management software platform built by operators for operators, today announced significant growth across its partner ecosystem. It reaffirmed its long-term vision for delivering a more connected, flexible, and innovative platform for self-storage operators.

Since its inception, 6Storage has focused on helping self-storage operators simplify operations, improve tenant experiences, and grow their businesses through technology developed by active self-storage operators who continue to own and manage facilities today. The company is strengthening that commitment through a growing marketplace of partners, strategic integrations, and a product roadmap designed to support the evolving needs of modern storage operators.

"Our goal is simple: give operators the technology they actually need to run successful facilities without paying for functionality they don't use," said Michelle Otto, CEO of 6Storage. "We're building a stronger ecosystem around operators by bringing together best-in-class technology partners, expanding integration options, and investing in a roadmap focused on meaningful innovation that helps facilities become more efficient, more connected, and more profitable."

Building a Stronger Ecosystem for Operators

The self-storage industry continues to evolve, and operators need technology that can adapt alongside their businesses. To meet those demands, 6Storage continues to invest in partnerships and integrations that simplify daily operations while providing greater flexibility and choice.

From access control and payment processing to accounting, marketing, auctions, tenant protection, and facility operations, the 6Storage marketplace is designed to help operators connect the technologies they rely on most. Rather than forcing operators into a one-size-fits-all solution, 6Storage provides the flexibility to build a technology stack that supports their unique business needs.

This growing ecosystem reflects a simple belief: operators should have access to the tools, services, and innovations that help them compete effectively without being forced to purchase expensive functionality they may never use.

Purpose-Built for Operators

At 6Storage, innovation is not about adding features simply to increase complexity. It is about helping operators run better businesses.

Too often, self-storage operators find themselves paying for software features that add cost but provide limited day-to-day value. 6Storage takes a different approach by focusing on the tools, integrations, automation, and operational efficiencies that directly impact occupancy, customer experience, revenue, and business growth.

"We aren't just building software for operators; we've been operators since 2007," Otto said. "We continue to own and manage self-storage facilities alongside our customers, which means we're solving many of the same challenges they face every day. We're not building software based on assumptions; we're building solutions based on real operational experience."

Every investment 6Storage makes in its platform, partner ecosystem, and product roadmap is guided by a straightforward question:

Does this help operators run their facilities more effectively?

If the answer is no, it doesn't belong.

"The self-storage industry doesn't need more complexity," Otto continued. "It needs practical solutions that help operators save time, improve customer experience, increase revenue, and control costs. We believe operators shouldn't have to choose between affordability and innovation. Our responsibility is to deliver meaningful value and give operators access to the tools they truly need to succeed."

A Clear Vision for the Future

6Storage continues to invest in automation, artificial intelligence, advanced reporting, mobile capabilities, enhanced security, tenant communication tools, accounting integrations, marketing intelligence, and operational efficiencies that help operators save time and grow their businesses.

"What we're building at 6Storage is much bigger than software," Otto said. "We're creating an ecosystem that gives self-storage operators access to the partners, technologies, and innovations they need to compete in a rapidly evolving industry. Our roadmap is intentionally focused on delivering meaningful value, helping operators run more efficient facilities, reduce unnecessary costs, and invest in the tools that truly make a difference."

Built for Independent Operators, Serving a Global Market

As our partner ecosystem continues to grow, our focus remains unchanged: helping small and medium-sized self-storage operators thrive. The 6Storage marketplace is designed to provide independent operators with the flexibility, innovation, and integration options they need to compete effectively in an increasingly sophisticated industry.

By bringing together best-in-class partners across access control, payments, marketing, accounting, auctions, tenant protection, and facility operations, 6Storage is helping level the playing field for operators of all sizes. While we proudly serve operators around the world, our mission remains rooted in empowering independent owners with enterprise-level capabilities without enterprise-level complexity.

Built and guided by active self-storage operators, 6Storage brings proven U.S. self-storage expertise, operational best practices, and practical technology solutions to customers across multiple countries and continents. Because the company continues to operate facilities today, product decisions are shaped by real-world operational needs rather than theoretical feature development.

About 6Storage

6Storage is a cloud-based self-storage management software platform built by storage operators for storage operators. The platform provides facility owners and managers with tools to manage tenants, online rentals, payments, reporting, websites, access control, marketing, communications, and facility operations from one integrated system. Combining industry expertise with innovative technology, 6Storage helps operators streamline operations, automate processes, and deliver exceptional customer experiences.

Unlike many software providers, 6Storage is built and guided by active self-storage operators who continue to own and manage facilities today. By combining real-world operational experience with modern technology, 6Storage provides practical solutions that help operators grow, improve efficiency, and better serve their tenants. Today, 6Storage serves self-storage operators across multiple countries, bringing proven U.S. self-storage expertise and operational best practices to facilities worldwide.

SOURCE 6Storage Software Solutions