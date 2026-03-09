6Storage Introduces a More Powerful, All‑in‑One Growth Platform for Modern Self‑Storage Operations

All core operator tools - AI sales, SEO, content automation, and facility management now work together on one connected platform.

ST. LOUIS, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 6Storage Software Solutions, a leading provider of self-storage management technology, today announced the expansion of its platform into a fully integrated growth-and-automation platform designed to help storage operators streamline operations, increase occupancy, and centralize their technology stack.

The enhanced platform unifies AI-powered sales engagement, automated content generation, SEO-optimized websites, and robust facility management software into a single, seamless system built exclusively for the self-storage industry.

6Storage helps cut down on paperwork, reduce human errors, and keep your facility running smoothly while delivering a seamless experience to your tenants.

"As operators scale, they need more than standalone software tools," said Michelle Otto, CEO of 6Storage. "They need a connected ecosystem that drives efficiency, improves customer engagement, and supports revenue growth. Our platform brings everything together under one roof."

AI Sales Agent Powered by Advanced LLM Technology

At the core of the platform is the 6Storage AI Sales Agent, powered by advanced Large Language Model (LLM) technology.

Unlike traditional chat systems, the AI Sales Agent engages website visitors in natural, human-like conversations, answers pricing and unit availability questions instantly, overcomes common objections, and captures qualified inquiries 24/7.

By eliminating response delays and automating initial sales conversations, operators can significantly reduce missed opportunities and improve conversion performance without increasing staffing overhead.

Automated Content Engine & SEO-Optimized Websites

To support digital visibility and customer acquisition, 6Storage now offers:

Automated blogging capabilities that generate location-specific, search-optimized content

High-performance SEO-optimized websites specifically for self-storage facilities

Mobile-first, fast-loading architecture

Seamless integration with rentals, reservations, and payment systems

Because these tools are fully integrated within the 6Storage ecosystem, operators avoid the complexity of managing disconnected platforms.

A Unified Technology Infrastructure

With this launch, 6Storage delivers a comprehensive operational and growth infrastructure that includes:

Cloud-based facility management software

Customer website, including online rentals

AI-powered Sales Agent

6Security Access Control System with gate access hardware

SEO Website Services

Integrated payment processor options with surcharge features

By consolidating these technologies into one unified platform, operators gain greater visibility, improved efficiency, and stronger performance outcomes. This approach also eliminates the need to rely on multiple third-party vendors, increasing the NOI for the operator.

Built Exclusively for Self-Storage

Unlike generic software providers, the 6Storage platform is engineered specifically for the self-storage industry. Every feature is aligned with the renter's journey, guiding customers from their initial search and inquiry through lease signing and ongoing account management.

"Our mission is to empower storage operators with intelligent technology that simplifies operations and accelerates growth," added Michelle Otto. "This evolution represents the next phase of 6Storage as a complete technology partner."

About 6Storage Software Solutions

6Storage Software Solutions provides cloud-based self-storage management software designed to streamline operations, automate workflows, and enhance tenant experiences. Through continuous innovation and AI-driven advancements, the company helps operators modernize their facilities and scale efficiently in a competitive marketplace.

For more information, visit: https://www.6storage.com/

SOURCE 6Storage Software Solutions