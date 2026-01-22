Unlock Storage Growth! Free 6Storage Dinner March 17 at 6 PM

Self-storage owners & operators are invited to a free dinner and learning session focused on unlocking sustained expansion with automation and technology, featuring an interactive Q&A with 6Storage leaders and exciting giveaways.

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 6Storage , a self-storage management software provider built by operators for operators, will host a free dinner and educational meet-up for self-storage owners and operators on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. at Casa Rio in San Antonio. The event will take place the evening before the SSA Spring Conference and Trade Show.

Michelle Otto, CEO of 6Storage, and Jessika Selsor, VP & Product Owner of 6Storage, host and headline the 6Storage Texas Meet-Up at Casa Rio in San Antonio. As owners and operators themselves, they bring real-world perspective and share innovative tools designed to simplify operations and make your job easier. 6Storage is integrated with the best third-party apps in the self storage industry. Our integrations facilitate better payment processing, gate access, operations, accounting, communications, and digital marketing. Choose the integrations that work best for your business and easily cover all of your facility management needs.

This event is designed for self-storage owners looking to increase revenue and streamline their storage operations. Attendees will enjoy dinner and drinks, a Storage 101 educational session, and opportunities to win prizes, including free 6Storage Software.

The Storage 101 discussion will address common early-stage operational challenges, including payment delinquency, manual task overload, and other issues that growing self-storage operators experience.

Attendees will also take part in a live question-and-answer session with Michelle Otto, CEO of 6Storage, and Jessika Selsor, VP of Operations at 6Storage. The discussion will focus on operational efficiency, automation, and technology decisions that support sustainable growth in self-storage businesses.

According to 6Storage, self-storage businesses can decrease office work by 25-35% in the first six months when they use modern, automated systems instead of old, manual ones. These businesses also fill units faster with automatic billing, online leases, and tools for communicating with customers. This means fewer customer calls, allowing owners to expand their business without additional staff.

"We are absolutely thrilled to host this free dinner and educational meet-up for self-storage owners and operators right here in San Antonio! It's an incredible opportunity for both new and growing businesses to explore how automation can simplify operations, improve tenant experience, and set the stage for sustainable growth, all while enjoying complimentary food and drinks and a chance to win free 6Storage Software."

Registration for this event is required, and space is limited. Additional details and registration information are available here.

Event Details

Date: Tuesday, March 17, 2026





Time: 6:00 p.m.





Location: Casa Rio, San Antonio, Texas





Cost: Free, registration required

6Storage provides self-storage management software designed by operators, for operators. The platform helps self-storage owners automate operations, simplify facility management, and scale with confidence through intuitive tools and transparent pricing.

