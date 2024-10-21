This Partnership Sets the Stage for Cutting-Edge Technology and Enhanced User Experiences in Self-Storage Management

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 6Storage is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Apoorva, a leading technology investment company specializing in transforming and rebuilding SaaS platforms. This collaboration aims to enhance technological innovation within the self-storage industry and underscores our commitment to providing tailored software solutions for our customers.

"Our partnership with Apoorva marks an exciting chapter for 6Storage and the self-storage industry," said Michelle Otto, Owner, President, and CEO of 6Storage. "With 6Storage 3.0, we are focused on empowering operators to choose technologies that best support their unique business needs. Having spent 18 years as an owner and operator, I'm committed to truly understanding the needs of my colleagues in the industry. This commitment ensures our team develops solutions that effectively address those needs."

6Storage Partners with Apoorva to Enhance Self-Storage Software with Upcoming 6Storage 3.0 Post this

Nagesh Anupindi, founder and CEO of Apoorva, brings over 23 years of experience as a seasoned technology entrepreneur. He has guided companies in developing and monetizing over 500 technology platforms, including revenue management and point-of-sale systems. Nagesh's expertise has earned him prestigious accolades, including the national-level Thomas Edison Award and Dale Carnegie's Lifetime Achievement Award.

"Apoorva is thrilled to partner with 6Storage in developing the next evolution of self-storage management software," Nagesh shared. "With our expertise in technology and robust data architecture, we're excited to deliver transformative solutions. The upcoming version will empower operators with mobile-ready tools, smart revenue optimization through machine learning, and intuitive user experiences, setting a new standard for efficiency and innovation in the industry."

We have been diligently working on 6Storage 3.0, set to launch in early 2025. This new version will meet the needs of a single-location operator with ease of use and empower the largest operator in the industry with the necessary complexity. No size operator will be left behind. Additionally, it will feature advanced data architecture, enhanced APIs, and improved online rental capabilities, making it the most adaptable self-storage software available. With this launch, we aim to solidify our position as the software of choice in the industry and the software of choice for operators seeking customizable solutions.

For existing clients, we promise a seamless migration to the new platform, ensuring a smooth transition and access to our latest innovations.

Stay tuned for updates as we prepare for the official launch of 6Storage 3.0 in early 2025, offering innovative solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of the self-storage industry.

About 6Storage

6Storage is a comprehensive technology provider focused on empowering self-storage operators with simple, secure solutions. From management software and websites to cloud-based access systems and tenant protection plans, 6Storage offers everything facility owners need to run their operations efficiently. Backed by unparalleled customer service, 6Storage is committed to delivering high-quality products at competitive prices.

About Apoorva

Apoorva is a technology investment company specializing in transforming and rebuilding SaaS platforms for clients, driving revenue growth through a revenue-sharing model. By enhancing API integrations, embedding machine learning, and developing responsive, cross-platform applications, Apoorva reshapes clients' business models for the digital age. Apoorva's collaborative approach empowers clients to forge new technology partnerships, creating opportunities for innovation and sustainable growth.

SOURCE 6Storage