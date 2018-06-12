6th Anniversary of "SMIC Liver Transplant Program" - Cumulative Donation Exceeding RMB 21 Million and Over 350 Children Saved

Chairman of SMIC Dr. Zixue Zhou, Honorary Chairman of SMIC Wenyi Zhang, Co-CEO of SMIC Dr. Haijun Zhao, Minister of the China Soong Ching Ling Foundation's Fund Department Ms. Jiuhong Tang, Secretary of Renji Hospital's Communist Party Committee Ms. Lian Guo, Vice President and Director of Renji Hospital's Liver Surgery Department Dr. Qiang Xia, attended the donation ceremony.

This round of donations marks the sixth contribution to the China Soong Ching Ling Foundation since the inception of SMIC's charity project "SMIC Liver Transplant Program" in April 2013. The purpose of the charity is to fund liver transplant operations for underprivileged children. SMIC has also mobilized an increasing number of integrated circuits industry enterprises to participate. This year the number of participants from the industry reached 84, with donations totaling RMB 1.87 million.

So far, the cumulative amount of donations has reached RMB 21 million, RMB 13.5 million from SMIC and RMB 7.5 million from our industry peers. Up to now "SMIC Liver Transplant Program" has successfully funded liver transplants for more than 350 underprivileged children throughout the country.

The Chairman of SMIC, Dr. Zixue Zhou said, "'SMIC Liver Transplant Program' is our long term commitment, and SMIC will continue to carry out this charity program. In last year alone, over 160 underprivileged children successfully underwent life-saving liver transplants. Herewith I'd like to express my sincere gratitude to the medical staff of Renji Hospital for their kindness and excellent skills, and to China Soong Ching Ling Foundation for their generous support. Without your cooperation the program could not sustainably operate and benefit society. Meanwhile we are also very appreciative and thankful for the sincere generosity from all of SMIC's partners. We believe that in the future, more enterprises and individuals will continue to join us to fulfill their social responsibilities, and ultimately enable more children to regain the right to live and enjoy their lives."

Secretary of Renji Hospital's Communist Party Committee Ms. Lian Guo said, "Our number of pediatric liver transplant operations has ranked first in the world in the last 7 years, and the success rate of these operations has been more than 98%. The one-year and five-year survival rates after surgery are 91% and 89.3% respectively, reaching the international advanced level. Renji Hospital is the biggest liver transplant center for children in the world. Due to poverty, only about 10% of the children in the country have the chance to receive liver transplantation. Since 2013, when SMIC initiated "Liver Transplant Program for Children", SMIC donated RMB 2 - 5 million every year to the China Soong Ching Ling Foundation to help liver-diseased children from poor families nationwide to receive liver transplants in Renji Hospital. On behalf of Renji Hospital we'd like to express our heartfelt gratitude and immense respect to all these foundations, enterprises and caring individuals for their contributions to promoting charity."

The Minister of the Fund Department of China Soong Ching Ling Foundation Ms. Jiuhong Tang said, "On behalf of the children who received treatment through 'SMIC Liver Transplant Program', I'd like to express our sincere thanks to SMIC and the caring enterprises for your generous donations. Thanks to your unconditional love, the children have overcome disease and are back with their families carrying hope. Many thanks as well to the 'angels in white' from Renji Hospital, especially 'The Most Beautiful Doctor,' Vice President Dr. Qiang Xia. Your excellent medical skill, kindness and hard work have saved children. In the future, we will continue to work with you all to expand 'SMIC Liver Transplant Program' to help more people and spread more positive energy to society."

