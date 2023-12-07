6th Annual Report from SafeWise Reveals Alarming $6 Billion Loss to Porch Pirates in 2023 - Crucial Insights for a Secure Holiday Shopping Season

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a recently released report by SafeWise , alarming statistics show that an estimated $6 billion will be lost to Porch Pirates this year, creating a growing concern for the safety of delivered packages during the holiday season. The report, which delves into package theft trends in the United States, identifies the top 10 metros with the highest and lowest theft rates and provides expert advice on prevention strategies.

The top 10 worst metros for package theft 2023 Estimated 119 million packages stolen in the past year

Seattle - Tacoma - Bellevue, WA Memphis, TN -MS-AR San Diego-Chula Vista - Carlsbad, CA Birmingham - Hoover, AL Denver - Aurora - Lakewood, CO Richmond, VA Austin - Round Rock - Georgetown, TX Greenville - Anderson, SC Grand Rapids-Kentwood , MI Portland - Vancouver - Hillsboro , OR-WA

Top 10 metro cities where porch pirates strike the least

Cleveland - Elyria, OH Raleigh - Cary, NC Hartford - East Hartford - Middletown, CT Nashville - Davidson -- Murfreesboro -- Franklin, TN Detroit - Warren - Dearborn, MI Indianapolis - Carmel - Anderson, IN St. Louis, MO -IL Charlotte - Concord - Gastonia , NC-SC Cincinnati, OH -KY-IN Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta , GA

As the holiday season approaches, 65% of Americans express increased anxiety about package theft compared to the previous year. The comprehensive Package Theft Report, now available for exploration, unveils key findings, including:

5% Increase in Estimated Losses: The projected losses for 2023 are 5% higher than the previous year, underscoring the escalating threat posed by Porch Pirates.

119 Million Packages at Risk: A staggering 119 million packages are expected to be stolen from front doors this year, emphasizing the urgent need for heightened awareness and preventive measures.

The annual report from SafeWise serves as a vital resource for consumers, providing actionable tips and recommendations to safeguard packages and minimize the risk of falling victim to Porch Pirates. To explore the comprehensive report, please visit https://www.safewise.com/blog/metro-areas-porch-theft/ .

For further insights and expert perspectives, SafeWise offers the opportunity for media interviews with its package theft expert, Rebecca Edwards. This timely discussion can equip consumers with valuable information just in time for the arrival of packages for the remainder of the holiday season.

About SafeWise

SafeWise.com is a company committed to helping people live safer lives at home and in their communities. The company provides home security tips, information, product reviews, and recommendations. They also contextualize national crime and safety trends to show how they affect people at home and in their neighborhood.

