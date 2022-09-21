Gilley's Chosen for its Reputation as the Launching Pad for Biggest Names in Country Music

Competition that Hatched Names from Gayle to Harper Grace to Bring New Talent to the Music Industry November 12, 2022

DALLAS, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DFW Icon, the vocal and songwriting competition in which musical stars from Gayle to Harper Grace first appeared as teenagers, is hosting its 6th annual finals at the legendary Gilley's Dallas. In its original Pasadena, Texas location, Gilley's was billed as the "largest honky tonk in the world" and for the scene of the iconic mechanical bull scene in the John Travolta film, "Urban Cowboy." In The Loft at Gilley's Dallas will stage the freshest talent to music industry judges on November 12, 2022.

6th Annual Singing and Songwriting Competition, DFW Icon, Hosts on Stage Finals at Legendary Gilley’s Dallas

DFW Icon, now in its 6th year and developed by the Dallas native "human hitmaker," Jonathan George, was originally held as part of Dallas-based GrapeFest. This year, the event is being presented by a new owner, a non-profit dedicated to connecting inspiring musical talent with seasoned music industry vocal coaches and artist developers, who serve as judges.

"We've chosen a legendary venue, the name of which is associated as a launching pad for some of the most famous musical stars from Loretta Lynn to George Strait, The Judds and Randy Travis. Recording artists like Willie Nelson and Leon Russell recorded their albums in the studio that was next door to the Pasadena, Texas venue," said DFW Icon new owner, Jennifer Wang. "This year we have more cash prizes, and also added an original songwriter's category to encourage composers to participate as well. The final list of judges will be announced next week."

About DFW Icon - is the premier vocal competition for youth and original songwriting adults that has been held in the Dallas Fort Worth area since 2015. Founded by Jonathan George, the Grand Champion winner of Ed McMahon's "Next Big Star," DFW Icon is now owned and run by J Angel Foundation, an organization on a mission to provide opportunities to future musical stars. DFW Icon hosts vocalists in the following age categories: 5-12, 13-17, 18 and above and original songwriters of any age. The finals take place on a professional stage and environment. Preliminary selections are made virtually from YouTube hosted performances. Winners are awarded with a package that consists of cash and meaningful services designed to catapult their career to the next step. Sponsors include Happy Camper Live.

About Gilley's Dallas : With over 100,000 square feet of event space in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Gilley's Dallas offers 7 different venues under one roof. The South Side Ballroom, Lonestar room, Brazos room, South Side Music Hall, Saloon, Loft and Bonnie & Clyde's Speakeasy. Gilley's provides the finest in service, menus, décor, and entertainment for groups large and small.

