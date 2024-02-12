6th Annual WOCCON Summit Challenges the Meritocracy of Capital Access

Dozens of Highly-Recognized Executives and Entrepreneurs to Participate Via Keynotes, Panels, and Fireside Chats

NEWARK, N.J., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute for Entrepreneurial Leadership ( IFEL ), a national nonprofit organization that works to create greater inclusion within the entrepreneurial ecosystem, today announced its sixth annual Women of Color Connecting Summit (WOCCON) will take place virtually from March 5-7, 2024.

This invitation-only virtual convening provides an opportunity for investors, allies, executives, and policymakers to:

Deepen their understanding of the problems with the systemic barriers facing Women of Color entrepreneurs and founders

Understand the unique entrepreneurial journey of women of color

Build more inclusive professional networks

Create stronger ties to relationship capital

"Increasing capital access and understanding the barriers to capital access are two of the biggest problems facing entrepreneurs of color today," said Jill Johnson, CEO and Co-Founder of IFEL. "Year after year we're pleased to find growing interest from investors, executives, allies, and other changemakers who are eager to forge deeper relationships and build inclusive professional and personal networks that mirror the world we live in today; it's increased our resolve to host virtual forums like the Summit and our multi-city roadshows."

Three days of powerful sessions centered on the role of allyship and capital constraints are planned. Among the confirmed speakers are Richard Edelman, CEO of global consulting firm Edelman who will reveal how to gain data-driven insights into the challenges and barriers to capital access; LaToya Wilson, Managing Director at Morgan Stanley, Americas and Head of the Inclusive Ventures Group and Co-head of the Inclusive Ventures Lab who will talk about tackling capital scarcity for women of color entrepreneurs; and, Nitin Rai, founder and Managing Partner of Elevate Capital alongside leadership consultant Tuti Scott of Changemaker Strategies who will discuss the pivotal role that allies must play to support historically excluded entrepreneurs.

To register for the Women of Color Connecting Summit, please visit: https://www.woccon.org/summit

About The Institute for Entrepreneurial Leadership

IFEL is a nonprofit organization that leverages the power of relationship capital to increase inclusion and equity within the entrepreneurial ecosystem. Founded in 2002, IFEL's mission is to eradicate the systemic barriers that prevent people from historically excluded populations from being able to access the knowledge, networks, and capital required for entrepreneurial success and wealth creation. To learn more about IFEL, visit www.weareifel.org .

Media Contact

Sandra Correa

Rally Point PR for IFEL

917-319-8472

372743@email4pr.com

SOURCE Institute for Entrepreneurial Leadership