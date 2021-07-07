6WIND along with Kalray, Orange, Atos & Renault wins the call for project "Sovereign Solutions for Telecommunication Networks"

PARIS, France and SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 6WIND, a leading high Performance and Secure networking software company is proud to announce that the PIRANA project (Platform Inline for Radio, Application and Network Accelerations), is the winner of the "France Relance" recovery plan, led by the General Directorate of Enterprises (DGE) and operated by Bpifrance, as part of the acceleration strategy for 5G and future telecommunications network technologies. The objective of this project is to develop sovereign solutions for 5G infrastructure networks to gain end-to-end control over it.

This project is a collaboration between 6WIND, KALRAY, ATOS, ORANGE and RENAULT. The project aims at building an accelerated network infrastructure that is open, sovereign, energy efficient and enables optimized deployment of 5G applications.

This project will rely on 6WIND's innovative network solutions and Kalray's intelligent acceleration cards to build high performance solutions which will be used to boost 5G network infrastructures at the CORE, EDGE and RAN. While Atos, Orange and Renault will deliver end-to-end use cases, i.e. Autonomous-cars, Smart-cities, with the ITS (Intelligent transport system) solution. This accelerated infrastructure will be deployed and tested by Orange along with Renault.

Network infrastructures are facing a major evolution due to the 5G large-scale introduction and the large number of applications that this technology enables for businesses and end users. To allow optimal deployment whatever the application, the market needs solutions that are efficient, scalable, resilient, cost-effective and economical in terms of energy consumption.

Julien Dahan, CEO of 6WIND, commented, "We are thrilled that the PIRANA project has been selected. We are excited to be working with our partners on this project and look forward to delivering the solutions that will help the market adopt the 5G infrastructure seamlessly and efficiently. Our networking software solutions along with our most recently launched 6WINDCloud solution based on the cloud native architecture will play an integral part in the successful delivery of this project."

This project will provide infrastructure providers, telecom solution providers and mobile operators, an innovative and sovereign acceleration solution for any vertical of the telecoms market.

This project is part of a context where intelligent software and hardware acceleration will play a key role in tomorrow's Cloud and Edge data centers and will optimize data processing and infrastructure consumption in general.

About 6WIND

6WIND is a leading high-performance networking software company and the worldwide market leader for Virtual Router solutions. 6WIND software is deployed globally by Service Providers, Systems Integrators, Cloud Providers and Tier-1 OEMs, allowing customers to replace expensive hardware with software and virtualization for routing and security use cases. 6WIND has a global presence with Headquarters based in Paris, France and in Santa Clara, California. For more information visit: http://www.6wind.com

