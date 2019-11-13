6WIND and dacoso Partner to Deliver IoT and Edge Cloud Virtualization Solutions

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and PARIS, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 6WIND, a high-performance networking software company, today announced a partnership with dacoso GmbH, an IT service provider based in Germany, to deliver Internet of Things (IoT) and Edge Cloud solutions. The partnership combines 6WIND's Turbo IPsec virtual routers (vRouters) with dacoso's management, orchestration and integration expertise for customers across Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

6WIND and dacoso have been leading the market with virtualization solutions that help customers realize the flexibility of software on commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) servers for over a decade. The combination of 6WIND Turbo IPsec vRouter and dacoso systems integration brings customers a level of performance previously unavailable for secure connectivity in virtual machine (VM) deployments within VMware ESXi and Linux KVM environments. Initial deployments include secure IoT and Edge Cloud solutions on COTS-based uCPE devices for Carrier customers.

6WIND vRouters deliver the virtual networking foundation for dacoso solutions with the following benefits:

Scalable IPsec vRouter Performance for VPN Concentration and VMs: 6WIND Turbo IPsec meets dacoso's software performance requirement to run as a virtual machine (VM) at 10 Gbps and beyond, according to the number of cores deployed in the system. Deployments leverage 6WIND's vRouter as a VPN Concentrator to provide secure connectivity between Management and Orchestration (MANO) solutions and uCPE devices, as well as aggregation for cloud-based services, including video, from hundreds of spokes.





Feature-rich IPv6 Migration: 6WIND vRouters provide IPv4 over IPv6 tunnels from LAN to WAN per endpoint to assist with IPv6 migration. Multiple IPv4 services can be automatically transported on an IPv6 network within secure VPN tunnels.





CLI and NETCONF/YANG Management: 6WIND's CLI and NETCONF/YANG-based management engine offers APIs for integration with dacoso's MANO solutions and its end customers' existing management frameworks. Deployments of new spokes and their configuration can be completely automated.





Monitoring: YANG-based Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) can be integrated to a Time-Series Database and analytics dashboard such as InfluxDB and Grafana. sFlow can be used to sample data plane traffic and send it to a collector for detailed analysis.

"6WIND's vRouters give us the virtual networking foundation required to build scalable, automated IoT and Edge Cloud solutions in virtual machines," said Karsten Geise, Head of Business and Product Management for dacoso GmbH. "We look forward to working with 6WIND to bring the promise of high performance software networking to our customers."

"dacoso is a leading innovator in delivering virtualized networking solutions to its customers," said Eric Carmès, Founder and CEO of 6WIND. "We look forward to integrating 6WIND's high performance vRouter into dacoso's IoT and Edge Cloud solutions with continued expansion into new markets together."

About 6WIND

6WIND's networking software solves performance and time-to-market challenges for Service Providers, Enterprises and OEMs. The company's flagship vRouter technology is available in software appliance, source code and hypervisor networking form factors optimized for cost-effective hardware, such as Commercial-off-the-Shelf (COTS) servers. 6WIND is based near Paris, France with regional offices in China and the United States. For more information visit: http://www.6wind.com.

About dacoso GmbH

dacoso offers solutions for Connectivity, Cyber Defence and Virtual Networking. The IT service provider thereby addresses companies that need their data to be highly available and secure yet without sacrificing agility. dacoso services comprise, among other, optical data links encrypted to satisfy BSI, a certified Security Operation Center, Managed Security Services and virtualization solutions to increase the dynamic performance of networks.

dacoso GmbH is an owner-managed company headquartered in Langen, Frankfurt a.M., with a further 11 locations in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Banks and insurers, public utilities, trade and industry, public authorities and IT providers and carriers count among its customers. dacoso and its solutions are ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 certified.

