6WIND Announces 6WINDGate 5.0 Source Code for Linux Networking Containers, Linux Transparency, NETCONF/YANG Management and Arm Support

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and PARIS, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 6WIND, a high-performance networking software company, today announced 6WINDGate 5.0 packet processing software for Linux networking. 6WINDGate is a complete Layer 2 through Layer 4 networking stack available in source code form factor optimized for standard Commercial-off-the-Shelf (COTS) servers. For two decades, 6WINDGate has been integrated by OEM vendors to develop a complete networking appliance, solution or system.

New in 6WINDGate 5.0: Save Years of Development Time

6WINDGate 5.0 extends support for OEM customers to quickly develop 5G, TCP, Network Appliance and Telecom Infrastructure applications with:

Container Support: Is being validated to run as a container in Red Hat Enterprise Linux, CentOS and Ubuntu operating systems for easy application deployment into multiple unprivileged container instances.

Full Linux Transparency: 100% user space, based on standard Linux technologies such as DPDK, eBPF, Netlink and more, to synchronize Linux kernel information into its high performance data plane. This makes 6WINDGate 5.0 easy and quick to install, portable, and compatible with Linux vendor support policies.

CLI and NETCONF/YANG-based Management Engine: Simplifies the development of management interfaces based on YANG and standard Python libraries to configure network services. Customers can easily extend their own applications with an industry-standard CLI and a NETCONF/ YANG API for programmability.

for programmability. Arm Servers: Customers can now develop on a choice of Arm and x86 servers to meet performance, price and power consumption requirements for COTS hardware.

"6WINDGate 5.0 helps OEMs develop high performance networking products on the latest technology while saving years of time," said Eric Carmès, Founder and CEO of 6WIND. "New support for Arm servers, Containers and NETCONF/YANG management with full Linux transparency gives customers flexible options to quickly develop new 5G, TCP, Network Appliance and Telecom Infrastructure applications."

Read 6WIND's Blog for more information on 6WINDGate 5.0 and an update on all 6WIND vRouter products.

About 6WIND

6WIND's networking software solves performance and time-to-market challenges for Service Providers, Enterprises and OEMs. The company's flagship vRouter technology is available in software appliance, source code and hypervisor networking form factors optimized for cost-effective hardware, such as Commercial-off-the-Shelf (COTS) servers. 6WIND is based near Paris, France with regional offices in China and the United States. For more information visit: http://www.6wind.com.

