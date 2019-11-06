6WIND Announces Turbo CG-NAT vRouter General Availability

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and PARIS, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 6WIND, a high-performance networking software company, today announced General Availability (GA) for its Turbo CG-NAT vRouter software appliance. 6WIND's Turbo CG-NAT vRouter product roadmap is now planned based on feedback from beta testers over the past four months.

6WIND Turbo CG-NAT vRouter: Software Replaces Hardware

Customers evaluating white box routing strategies can now add CG-NAT to their list of features where software in virtual router (vRouter) form factors can replace hardware.

Software-based CG-NAT product, ready to run in bare metal and virtual machine configurations on commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) servers

Scalable CG-NAT software performance:

30 Million simultaneous connections per 25G of RAM



200,000 connections per second per core



10 Gbps per processor core

CLI and NETCONF/YANG-based management engine for integration with orchestrators and existing management frameworks

Monitoring through YANG-based KPIs that can be exported to a Time-Series Database and analytics dashboard

Advanced logging through syslog can be integrated with logging platforms

"6WIND's Turbo CG-NAT vRouter is now generally available after implementing feedback from worldwide beta testers over the past four months," said Eric Carmès, Founder and CEO of 6WIND. "Global customers consistently confirmed interest for higher performance virtual CG-NAT solutions to replace hardware with software and reduce costs."

Webinar for Beta Program Details

November 13, 2019 at 9:00 am Pacific Time / 6:00 pm CET

Register Here:

https://www.6wind.com/seeing-is-believing-register-today-for-6wind-webinar-to-see-turbo-cg-nat-in-action/

About 6WIND

6WIND's networking software solves performance and time-to-market challenges for Service Providers, Enterprises and OEMs. The company's flagship vRouter technology is available in software appliance, source code and hypervisor networking form factors optimized for cost-effective hardware, such as Commercial-off-the-Shelf (COTS) servers. 6WIND is based near Paris, France with regional offices in China and the United States. For more information visit: http://www.6wind.com.

