6WIND Announces Turbo CG-NAT vRouter General Availability
Webinar on November 13, 2019 for Details
Nov 06, 2019, 11:00 ET
SANTA CLARA, Calif. and PARIS, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 6WIND, a high-performance networking software company, today announced General Availability (GA) for its Turbo CG-NAT vRouter software appliance. 6WIND's Turbo CG-NAT vRouter product roadmap is now planned based on feedback from beta testers over the past four months.
6WIND Turbo CG-NAT vRouter: Software Replaces Hardware
Customers evaluating white box routing strategies can now add CG-NAT to their list of features where software in virtual router (vRouter) form factors can replace hardware.
- Software-based CG-NAT product, ready to run in bare metal and virtual machine configurations on commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) servers
- Scalable CG-NAT software performance:
- 30 Million simultaneous connections per 25G of RAM
- 200,000 connections per second per core
- 10 Gbps per processor core
- CLI and NETCONF/YANG-based management engine for integration with orchestrators and existing management frameworks
- Monitoring through YANG-based KPIs that can be exported to a Time-Series Database and analytics dashboard
- Advanced logging through syslog can be integrated with logging platforms
"6WIND's Turbo CG-NAT vRouter is now generally available after implementing feedback from worldwide beta testers over the past four months," said Eric Carmès, Founder and CEO of 6WIND. "Global customers consistently confirmed interest for higher performance virtual CG-NAT solutions to replace hardware with software and reduce costs."
Webinar for Beta Program Details
November 13, 2019 at 9:00 am Pacific Time / 6:00 pm CET
Register Here:
https://www.6wind.com/seeing-is-believing-register-today-for-6wind-webinar-to-see-turbo-cg-nat-in-action/
About 6WIND
6WIND's networking software solves performance and time-to-market challenges for Service Providers, Enterprises and OEMs. The company's flagship vRouter technology is available in software appliance, source code and hypervisor networking form factors optimized for cost-effective hardware, such as Commercial-off-the-Shelf (COTS) servers. 6WIND is based near Paris, France with regional offices in China and the United States. For more information visit: http://www.6wind.com.
Company Contact:
Kelly LeBlanc
VP of Marketing for 6WIND
Phone: +1 (408) 508-6732
kelly.leblanc@6wind.com
SOURCE 6WIND
Share this article