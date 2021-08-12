6WIND Appoints Barry Dahan as SVP of Worldwide Business Development

PARIS and SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 6WIND, a leading high Performance and Secure networking software company announces the appointment of Barry Dahan as SVP of Worldwide Business Development.

Barry brings his industry experience to 6WIND at a time when we are planning and executing our next stage of growth specifically targeting the CSPs globally.

Network infrastructure are facing a major evolution due to the 5G technology. The 6WINDCloud solution based on cloud-native architecture will provide CSPs an innovative solution to adopt the next generation technology to support virtualized, cloudified & disaggregated networks, effectively and efficiently.

Barry Dahan, who grew up and was educated in Montréal Canada, brings with him significant experience in growing and running large scale global telecom businesses. He has more than three decades of experience selling telecom infrastructure around the world, where he led global accounts.

"We are very excited to have Barry onboard at a time when 6WIND is accelerating its growth by offering innovative and cost effective solutions to the market to support 5G applications. Barry will specifically concentrate on helping us grow our CSP business globally," commented Julien Dahan, CEO, 6WIND.

About 6WIND

6WIND is a leading high-performance networking software company and the worldwide market leader for Virtual Router solutions. 6WIND software is deployed globally by Service Providers, Systems Integrators, Cloud Providers and Tier-1 OEMs, allowing customers to replace expensive hardware with software and virtualization for routing and security use cases. 6WIND has a global presence with Headquarters based in Paris, France and in Santa Clara, California. For more information visit: http://www.6wind.com

Company Contact:

Neelam Bahal

VP, Global Marketing for 6WIND

Phone: +44 7805090701

[email protected]

SOURCE 6WIND

Related Links

http://6wind.com

