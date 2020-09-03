6WIND Appoints Julien Dahan as CEO

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and PARIS, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 6WIND, a leading high-performance networking software company, today announced the appointment by its Board of Directors of Julien Dahan as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). In his new role, Julien's mission is to lead 6WIND into its next level of growth as the worldwide leader of virtual router (vRouter) software solutions.

Julien joins 6WIND with more than 25 years of experience in the High-Tech industry, serving in a variety of executive positions. Most recently, he was CEO at Neocase Software where he transformed the company into a leading worldwide SaaS provider in HR & Finance Shared Service Centers. Prior to Neocase, Julien was Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Co-Founder at InfoVista, a publicly-held global service-assurance software company where Julien managed a successful IPO in Nasdaq and Euronext .

He also held positions as Co-Founder and COO at ARCHE/Siemens and Managing Director, EMEA, at 3Com Corporation. For more info on Julien, please visit 6WIND here.

Julien has been recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who as "Professional of the Year" in Software Solutions for his leadership, performance and achievement. He holds a degree in Computer Science Engineering from ESME Paris and an MBA from CRC/HEC in Paris.

"6WIND is a recognized innovator, helping customers replace expensive incumbent networking hardware solutions with flexible, high performance software solutions in the largest Service Providers' networks," said Julien Dahan, CEO of 6WIND. "Today's 5G, IoT and Security software opportunities require an innovative worldwide leader in vRouters solutions and I look forward to leading 6WIND to this leadership position by building strong partnerships with our customers and partners."

"Julien has a proven record of leading global corporate growth strategies for US and European High-Tech companies," said Dan Newman, Chairman for 6WIND. "Julien's successful experience combined with 6WIND's software technology leadership are a well suited match to serve the networking industry during the company's next phase of growth."

Julien succeeds Eric Carmès, 6WIND's Founder who remains at the company as EVP Operations.

6WIND is a leading high performance networking software company and the worldwide market leader for vRouter solutions. 6WIND software is deployed globally by Service Providers, Systems Integrators and Tier-1 OEMs, allowing customers to replace expensive hardware with software and virtualization for routing and security use cases. 6WIND has a global presence with Headquarters based in Paris, France and in Santa Clara, California. For more information visit: http://www.6wind.com

