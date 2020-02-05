6WIND Border Router Software Replaces Cisco and Juniper Hardware

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and PARIS, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 6WIND, a high-performance networking software company, today announced its vRouter, or virtual router, is becoming the standard to replace hardware Border Routers with software. 6WIND Turbo Router™, a vRouter built with 6WIND's 20 year high performance software pedigree, has been replacing Cisco and Juniper hardware Border Routers through a simple software download on x86 servers and virtual machines.

Ready-to-run Border Router Software for x86 Servers and Virtual Machines

6WIND Turbo Router software is licensed with Border Router options from 5G to 200G throughput. The popular 10G perpetual license has an MSRP of $2,950 or 2,750€. Key features include:

16 million packets per second / 20 Gbps per server processor core of IP Forwarding performance

Reach over 100 Gbps on a cheap 8 core x86 server

Multiple full Internet routes, leading convergence times and fast route lookups

IPv4 / IPv6 routing, BGP, OSPF, FlowSpec, Policy Based Routing and more

CLI and NETCONF/YANG management options with YANG-based NETCONF APIs

Telemetry and analytics monitor network status and performance

Bare metal deployments on Intel® Xeon® and Atom® based servers

Virtual machine deployments on VMware ESXi, Linux KVM and Amazon Web Services

1G, 10G, 25G, 40G, 50G, 100G Ethernet support includes Intel, Mellanox and Broadcom NICs

Free Turbo Router Software Evaluation Download

Available Here

Webinar with Intel®, February 18, 2020

Register Here

"Our vRouters are replacing Cisco and Juniper Border Routers for Internet Service Providers who require performance upgrades at an attractive price," said Eric Carmès, Founder and CEO of 6WIND. "6WIND software makes it possible to replace hardware with software as Internet traffic growth requires 10G throughput and beyond."

6WIND's vRouter family includes Turbo Router, Turbo IPsec and Turbo CG-NAT software packages with license options according to capacity, tunnel and connection requirements.

About 6WIND

6WIND provides server software for networking deployed globally for 20 years at Tier-1 OEMs, Service Providers and Enterprises. 6WINDGate helps OEMs build 5G, TCP, Telecom Infrastructure and Network Appliance solutions on x86 and Arm processors in months versus years. 6WIND's vRouter family replaces hardware with software for Border Router, CG-NAT, VPN Concentrator, Site-to-Site IPsec VPN, Mobile Security Gateway and Hypervisor Acceleration solutions. 6WIND is based near Paris, France with regional offices in China and the United States. For more information visit: http://www.6wind.com

Company Contact:

Kelly LeBlanc

VP of Marketing for 6WIND

Phone: +1 (408) 508-6732

kelly.leblanc@6wind.com

SOURCE 6WIND

Related Links

http://www.6wind.com

