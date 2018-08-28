6WIND Named an IDC Innovator for Virtual Routers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and PARIS, Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 6WIND, a high-performance networking software company, today announced that it has been named an IDC Innovator in the newly published report from International Data Corporation (IDC), IDC Innovators: Virtual Routers, 2018*. The report profiled three companies with compelling and differentiated virtual router, or vRouter, solutions, including 6WIND.

6WIND's vRouters are high performance software routers designed to offer an alternative to hardware routers for customers to benefit from cost savings, networking flexibility and the promise of virtualization. Popular vRouter use cases that require performance include BGP and core routing, IPsec VPN Gateways, CG-NAT and BNG.

The 6WIND vRouter advantage includes:

Scalable Performance: Up to 12 Mpps per core of IP Forwarding, 18 Gbps per core of IPsec, up to 1 million routes and 100,000 IPsec tunnels. Performance scales with the numbers of cores and hardware advancements, allowing customers to move from 1G to 100G without redesigning their networks.

Up to 12 Mpps per core of IP Forwarding, 18 Gbps per core of IPsec, up to 1 million routes and 100,000 IPsec tunnels. Performance scales with the numbers of cores and hardware advancements, allowing customers to move from 1G to 100G without redesigning their networks. DPDK (Data Plane Development Kit)-enabled Features: Comprehensive list including IP routing, firewalling, NAT and IPsec VPN.

Comprehensive list including IP routing, firewalling, NAT and IPsec VPN. Management Options: CLI, Linux and YANG models for APIs that integrate with third party management tools and orchestrators.

"6WIND's vRouters exist to give customers the required performance in a full featured software router to replace hardware routers," said Eric Carmès, Founder and CEO of 6WIND. "We are proud to be named an IDC Innovator for Virtual Routers in recognition of our networking software performance pedigree."

6WIND vRouters are available in bare metal and virtual machine (VM) configurations and run on commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) servers. 6WIND vRouters are available in Turbo Router and Turbo IPsec software packages with license options from 1G to 100G.

About IDC Innovators

IDC Innovators reports present a set of vendors – under $100 million in revenue at time of selection – chosen by an IDC analyst within a specific market that offer an innovative new technology, a groundbreaking approach to an existing issue, and/or an interesting new business model. It is not an exhaustive evaluation of all companies in a segment or a comparative ranking of the companies. Vendors in the process of being acquired by a larger company may be included in the report provided the acquisition is not finalized at the time of publication of the report. Vendors funded by venture capital firms may also be included in the report even if the venture capital firm has a financial stake in the vendor's company. IDC INNOVATOR and IDC INNOVATORS are trademarks of International Data Group, Inc.

A copy of IDC's press release announcing the report can be found here.



*Source: IDC Innovators: Virtual Routers, 2018 (doc #US44199317, August 2018).

About 6WIND



6WIND's networking software solves performance and time-to-market challenges for Service Providers, Enterprises and OEMs. The company's flagship vRouter technology is available in software appliance, source code and hypervisor networking form factors optimized for cost-effective hardware, such as Commercial-off-the-Shelf (COTS) servers. 6WIND is based near Paris, France with regional offices in China and the United States. For more information visit: http://www.6wind.com.

