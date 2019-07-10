6WIND Opens Turbo CG-NAT vRouter Beta Program

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and PARIS, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 6WIND, a high-performance networking software company, today opened a beta program for its new Turbo CG-NAT vRouter software appliance. 6WIND seeks beta testers who are interested to evaluate high performance CG-NAT software in a virtual router (vRouter) form factor as an alternative to existing hardware and software appliances.

6WIND Turbo CG-NAT vRouter: Software Replaces Hardware

Beta testers for 6WIND Turbo CG-NAT software appliances will be selected through interest in the following benefits:

Software-based CG-NAT product, ready to run in bare metal and virtual machine configurations on commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) servers

Scalable CG-NAT software performance:

30 Million simultaneous connections per 25G of RAM



200,000 connections per second per core



10 Gbps per processor core

CLI and NETCONF/YANG-based management engine for integration with orchestrators and existing management frameworks

Monitoring through YANG-based KPIs that can be exported to a Time-Series Database and analytics dashboard

Advanced logging through syslog can be integrated with logging platforms

"We designed 6WIND Turbo CG-NAT as a vRouter software appliance based on customer feedback for higher performance virtual CG-NAT solutions to replace hardware with software and reduce costs," said Eric Carmès, Founder and CEO of 6WIND. "We welcome evaluations from Network Operators who are interested in high performance software solutions that focus on increased flexibility and reduced price."

Webinar for Beta Program Details

July 17, 2019 at 9:00 am Pacific Time / 6:00 pm CET

Register Here: https://www.6wind.com/6wind-vrouter-webinar-turbo-cg-nat-beta-program/

About 6WIND

6WIND's networking software solves performance and time-to-market challenges for Service Providers, Enterprises and OEMs. The company's flagship vRouter technology is available in software appliance, source code and hypervisor networking form factors optimized for cost-effective hardware, such as Commercial-off-the-Shelf (COTS) servers. 6WIND is based near Paris, France with regional offices in China and the United States. For more information visit: http://www.6wind.com.

Company Contact:

Kelly LeBlanc

VP of Marketing for 6WIND

Phone: +1 (408) 508-6732

kelly.leblanc@6wind.com

SOURCE 6WIND

Related Links

http://6wind.com

