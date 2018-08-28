6WIND Opens vRouter 2.0 Beta Program

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and PARIS, Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 6WIND, a high-performance networking software company, today announced its vRouter 2.0 Beta Program, now open for evaluation. 6WIND's virtual router, or vRouter, 2.0 release has a new CLI and NETCONF/YANG-based management engine with the following benefits:

Powerful CLI gives control of all vRouter networking aspects.

Programmatic NETCONF API with YANG models for easy integration with management frameworks.

Management interface and services (DHCP, DNS, etc.) are isolated from data plane to guarantee administrative access.

Native VRF (Virtual Routing Functions) support for all vRouter functions.

6WIND seeks evaluators from the following groups:

Cisco, Juniper, MikroTik and other hardware router users who want to transition to vRouters without sacrificing performance.

Brocade Vyatta vRouter users who need post-EOL support, features and/or performance.

Linux and open source software router users who seek performance and support with integrated management including CLI and programmable APIs versus Linux shell and inconsistent configuration files.

6WIND's vRouters are high performance software routers designed to offer an alternative to hardware routers. Built with DPDK (Data Plane Development Kit) for networking performance, 6WIND's vRouters scale up to 12 million packets per second per core of IP Forwarding, 18 Gigabits per second per core of IPsec, 1 million routes and 100,000 IPsec VPN tunnels. Popular 6WIND vRouter use cases include BGP and core routing, IPsec VPN Gateways, CG-NAT and BNG.

"We welcome beta evaluations to test drive 6WIND's vRouter 2.0," said Eric Carmès, Founder and CEO of 6WIND. "Our new vRouter model packages customer feedback with a programmable management engine to complement our award-wining software features and performance."

6WIND vRouters are available in bare metal and virtual machine (VM) configurations and run on commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) servers. 6WIND vRouters are available in Turbo Router and Turbo IPsec software packages with license options from 1G to 100G.

To register for 6WIND's vRouter 2.0 Beta Program click here.

To register for 6WIND's vRouter 2.0 Webinar on October 11 click here.

To read our blog on Configuring 6WIND vRouter's CLI and NETCONF/YANG-based Management Engine click here.

About 6WIND



6WIND's networking software solves performance and time-to-market challenges for Service Providers, Enterprises and OEMs. The company's flagship vRouter technology is available in software appliance, source code and hypervisor networking form factors optimized for cost-effective hardware, such as Commercial-off-the-Shelf (COTS) servers. 6WIND is based near Paris, France with regional offices in China and the United States. For more information visit: http://www.6wind.com.

Company Contact:



Kelly LeBlanc



VP of Marketing for 6WIND



Phone: +1 (408) 508-6732



kelly.leblanc@6wind.com

SOURCE 6WIND

Related Links

http://www.6wind.com

