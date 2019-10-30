6WIND vRouter Software Now Available for Download

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and PARIS, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 6WIND, a high-performance networking software company, today announced that its Turbo Router software is now available for evaluation download. Cisco, Juniper, MikroTik and other routing hardware and software users are invited to test 6WIND's virtual router (vRouter) as part of their white box strategies to replace networking hardware with software and virtual machines.

Free 6WIND vRouter Download

Download Turbo Router Here

Border Router and BGP routing use cases show immediate value after a simple download with the following benefits:

Deploy vRouters in bare metal and virtual machine configurations on commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) servers to replace hardware.

Scale performance with 15 Gbps throughput per processor core for IMIX traffic.

Support up to four full Internet routing tables.

Experience leading convergence times, and fast route lookups.

Simplify management through CLI and NETCONF/YANG-based APIs for automation.

Continuously monitor network status and optimize performance through telemetry and analytics.

"We invite users to download 6WIND vRouter and experience the benefits of white box routing strategies," said Eric Carmès, Founder and CEO of 6WIND. "Our customers save 50 – 90% of their cost while successfully replacing hardware routers from Cisco, Juniper, MikroTik and more."

Webinar: 6WIND Turbo CG-NAT vRouter

6WIND is offering a Webinar on Wednesday, November 13, at 9:00 am Pacific / 6:00 pm CET to share a live demo of its vRouter deployed in CG-NAT use cases. Register Here.

6WIND's vRouters are available in bare metal and virtual machine (VM) configurations and run on commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) servers. They include Turbo Router, Turbo IPsec and Turbo CG-NAT software packages with license options according to capacity. Built with DPDK (Data Plane Development Kit) for networking performance, 6WIND's vRouters scale up to 12 million packets per second per core of IP Forwarding and 18 Gigabits per second per core of IPsec. Management options include a CLI and NETCONF/YANG-based APIs for integration with third-party network management solutions.

About 6WIND

6WIND's networking software solves performance and time-to-market challenges for Service Providers, Enterprises and OEMs. The company's flagship vRouter technology is available in software appliance, source code and hypervisor networking form factors optimized for cost-effective hardware, such as Commercial-off-the-Shelf (COTS) servers. 6WIND is based near Paris, France with regional offices in China and the United States. For more information visit: http://www.6wind.com.

