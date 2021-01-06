6WIND Wins the Top Networking Solution Provider Award

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and PARIS, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 6WIND, a leading high-performance networking software company today announced that they have won the Top Networking Solution Provider AWARD in Europe.

Enterprise Networking Magazine has compiled a list of the Top 10 Networking Solution Providers in Europe – 2020. 6WIND is one of the top 10 companies to win this award for its innovative leading-edge networking solutions.

In today's hyper connected digital environment, high speed and latency are the bane of internet users all over the world. With every new generation of wireless communication designed to achieve speeds never before experienced, telecommunication professionals have yet to fully unlock the potential of 5G connectivity.

The expectations that commercial consumers, businesses, and communication companies have begun to express about the technology further increases the stress to manufacture and supply software solutions that support it; and not every company is able to meet these new requirements efficiently or cost-effectively. However, these challenges can be overcome when an organisation reaches out to 6WIND, a global networking software company that specialises in virtual router (vRouter) solutions.

"We are delighted to have won this recognition for the top 10 networking solution providers in Europe. 6WIND provides the best cost to performance ratio along with unparalleled security, flexibility and reliability, which can be integrated and use in Tier 1 Service & Cloud Providers, OEMs and Enterprises," commented Julien Dahan, CEO, 6WIND.

About 6WIND

6WIND is a leading high-performance networking software company and the worldwide market leader for vRouter solutions. 6WIND software is deployed globally by Service Providers, Systems Integrators, Enterprises and Tier-1 OEMs, allowing customers to replace expensive hardware with software and virtualization for routing and security use cases. 6WIND has a global presence with Headquarters based in Paris, France and in Santa Clara, California. For more information visit: http://www.6wind.com

